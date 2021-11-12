To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Tony Calvin Tips

Rhys Williams Tips

Paul Nicholls Previews

Daily Racing Multiple

Today's Racing News

Racing Results & Replays

Timeform US SmartPlays: Friday 12 November

US racing
Timeform pick out the best three bets in the US

Timeform provide the three best bets at Laurel and Woodbine on Friday

#3 Memphis Mafia - Laurel R3 (18:36)

Memphis Mafia has moved to a trainer who does very well with his starters first off a claim and should take all the beating. Mending is in decent nick at present and is likely to be in the mix as well, while Combat Queen is another not dismissed lightly.

#9 Dancing Derek - Woodbine R2 (22:14)

Dancing Derek had excuses when beaten last time (off slow, rushed up) and looks worth another chance to reverse the form with a couple of those in front of him. Tall Water appeals as best of the rest, while Bachelor Pad also requires a second look.

#1 Silent Runner - Woodbine R7 (00:47)

Silent Runner has been a model of consistency since making his debut in the summer and seems sure to be on the premises once more. Bossy Holiday has a good recent workout on record and can emerge best of the remainder, while Souper Rush makes up the three.

Woodbine (US) 12th Nov (R7 5f Claim)

Show Hide

Saturday 13 November, 12.47am

Market rules

Back Lay
Silent Runner
Im A Chi Too
Souper Rush
Wild River Wolf
Fun Cool
Bid Once
Musical Reload
Bossy Holiday
Drop A Caribou
Forest B
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles

More Horse Racing Tips