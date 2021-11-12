Timeform US SmartPlays: Friday 12 November

#3 Memphis Mafia - Laurel R3 (18:36)

Memphis Mafia has moved to a trainer who does very well with his starters first off a claim and should take all the beating. Mending is in decent nick at present and is likely to be in the mix as well, while Combat Queen is another not dismissed lightly.

#9 Dancing Derek - Woodbine R2 (22:14)

Dancing Derek had excuses when beaten last time (off slow, rushed up) and looks worth another chance to reverse the form with a couple of those in front of him. Tall Water appeals as best of the rest, while Bachelor Pad also requires a second look.

#1 Silent Runner - Woodbine R7 (00:47)

Silent Runner has been a model of consistency since making his debut in the summer and seems sure to be on the premises once more. Bossy Holiday has a good recent workout on record and can emerge best of the remainder, while Souper Rush makes up the three.