Timeform US SmartPlays: Friday 11 March

Ride Em (Tampa Bay R3, 18:14 GMT) paid the price for forcing too strong a pace in better company last time and looks the clear pick at the weights as he drops back down in class. Super Edgar is of interest on stable debut and is the pick of the remainder, while Thrown For A Loupe also enters the equation.

Placed in Grade 2 company on his penultimate start, Winfromwithin (Tampa Bay R4, 18:43 GMT) has joined a stable debut with a tremendous record with new acquisitions and brings a touch of class to this optional claimer. Farmington Road has less on plate here than in last race and can fill the runner-up spot, while Confessor makes up the three.

A winner two starts ago, Trappezoid (Tampa Bay R6, 19:45 GMT) ran respectably to finish fourth in a strong contest last time and is weighted to go well in this starter allowance. Causalistic appeals most of the remainder, while Native Hawk should also be considered.