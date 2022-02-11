Timeform US SmartPlays: Friday 11 February

#7 Jerusalem Gates - Aqueduct R2 (18:20)

Jerusalem Gates ran well to finish second over today's C&D last time and looks sure to be thereabouts once again. Coach Bahe can come out best of the remainder, while Corkman is another to take into account.

#3 Red Pepper Grill - Aqueduct R5 (19:50)

Red Pepper Grill has been running is stronger races than this $16k claimer of late and should make a bold show on the class drop. Linny Kate has a good recent workout on record and is our second pick, while Hey It's Tati is another that comes into contention.

#3 Daddy Knows - Aqueduct R6 (20:25)

Daddy Knows wasn't at his best when last seen 62 days ago but clocked one of the best times in a workout a few days ago and could well return to form. Smile Bryan has a good chance on these terms and is likely to be in the mix too, while Fast Break commands a second look as well.