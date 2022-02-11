To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform US SmartPlays: Friday 11 February

US racing
Timeform focus on the US action at Aqueduct

Timeform pick out the three best bets at Aqueduct on Friday.

"...has been running is stronger races than this $16k claimer of late and should make a bold show on the class drop..."

Timeform on Red Pepper

#7 Jerusalem Gates - Aqueduct R2 (18:20)

Jerusalem Gates ran well to finish second over today's C&D last time and looks sure to be thereabouts once again. Coach Bahe can come out best of the remainder, while Corkman is another to take into account.

#3 Red Pepper Grill - Aqueduct R5 (19:50)

Red Pepper Grill has been running is stronger races than this $16k claimer of late and should make a bold show on the class drop. Linny Kate has a good recent workout on record and is our second pick, while Hey It's Tati is another that comes into contention.

#3 Daddy Knows - Aqueduct R6 (20:25)

Daddy Knows wasn't at his best when last seen 62 days ago but clocked one of the best times in a workout a few days ago and could well return to form. Smile Bryan has a good chance on these terms and is likely to be in the mix too, while Fast Break commands a second look as well.

Aqueduct (US) 11th Feb (R6 1m Claim)

Friday 11 February, 8.25pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Glory Road
Microscope
Daddy Knows
Kumar
Fast Break
American Rule
Crypto Cash
Regal Quality
Smile Bryan
