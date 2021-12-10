To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Tony Calvin Tips

Rhys Williams Tips

Paul Nicholls Previews

Daily Racing Multiple

Today's Racing News

Racing Results & Replays

Timeform US SmartPlays: Friday 10 December

US racing
Timeform bring you three to back in the US on Friday

Timeform bring you the three best bets at Aqueduct on Friday.

"Witch Hunter has been knocking on the door on his last couple of starts and has leading claims with top pilot Jose Ortiz taking over in the saddle."

My Roxy Girl (Aqueduct R3, 18:44 GMT) looks the clear pick at the weights and seems sure to be on the premises in this $25k claimer. Saratoga Beauty is of interest on stable debut and can come out best of the rest, while Cartwheel commands respect as well.

Papa Smooth (Aqueduct R4, 19:11 GMT) reappears quickly after running a career best last and looks one to get on board with. Quintarelli is of more interest than last time now today's trip is more in his favour and appeals as best of the remainder. Deputy Flag is also a contender.

Witch Hunter (Aqueduct R6, 20:08 GMT) has been knocking on the door on his last couple of starts and has leading claims with top pilot Jose Ortiz taking over in the saddle. Coffee Bar should also go close if ready to roll following a break, while Amity Island is another who requires consideration.

Aqueduct (US) 10th Dec (R6 1m Allw)

Show Hide

Friday 10 December, 8.08pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Raffinity
Amity Island
Caramocha
Witch Hunter
Coffee Bar
Destinationwnrscir
Pendolino
That Is Key
Empires First Lady
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

Read past articles

More Horse Racing Tips