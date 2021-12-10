Timeform US SmartPlays: Friday 10 December

My Roxy Girl (Aqueduct R3, 18:44 GMT) looks the clear pick at the weights and seems sure to be on the premises in this $25k claimer. Saratoga Beauty is of interest on stable debut and can come out best of the rest, while Cartwheel commands respect as well.

Papa Smooth (Aqueduct R4, 19:11 GMT) reappears quickly after running a career best last and looks one to get on board with. Quintarelli is of more interest than last time now today's trip is more in his favour and appeals as best of the remainder. Deputy Flag is also a contender.

Witch Hunter (Aqueduct R6, 20:08 GMT) has been knocking on the door on his last couple of starts and has leading claims with top pilot Jose Ortiz taking over in the saddle. Coffee Bar should also go close if ready to roll following a break, while Amity Island is another who requires consideration.