Timeform US SmartPlays: Friday 1 April

#1 Expect To Be Ready - Tampa Bay R4 (18:46)

EXPECT TO BE READY is having her first run for this barn and makes plenty of appeal. She has a couple of seconds to her record but can put that right from stall 1. Pony Girl made a promising debut when one place behind the selection and can repeat that effort. Amazing Graces Joy is likely to be in the mix as well back on dirt.

#2 Actualize - Aqueduct R4 (19:52)

ACTUALIZE beat the remainder hands down when second over C&D last time and looks the one to aim at. Charlton Baker has his string in good heart at present and this looks a good spot for Actualize to break his maiden. Sukoon and Patient Capital hail from big yards and can also be in the mix on their debuts.

#3 Kid d'Oro - Aqueduct R8 (22:01)

KID D'ORO recently landed a pair of lesser events in emphatic style and should take plenty of stopping in this form. It's notable that his shrewd trainer sends him to this venue, and he can land the hat-trick from a low draw. Bold Journey, who has been working well and steps down in grade, hasn't had much luck with the draw but should still be in the mix.