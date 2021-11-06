Timeform Breeders' Cup SmartPlays: Saturday 6 November

#3 Golden Pal - Del Mar R5 (19:40)

A number arrive with claims including low-mileage Golden Pal, who quickly dispelled a blip in the Nunthorpe when landing a Keeneland Grade 2 in October, quickening clear when tackled. He gets the nod to come out on top operating from a favourable draw. Kevin Ryan holds a strong hand, with Emaraaty Ana and last year's heroine Glass Slippers both highly respected.

#7 War Like Goddess - Del Mar R7 (20:59)

A cracking renewal of this Grade 1, but home-favourite War Like Goddess arrives firmly on the up and is hard to side against after showing a good turn of foot to claim her first win in Grade 1 company at Saratoga. Last year's heroine Audarya returns in fine fettle and James Fanshawe's likeable filly is sure to go well again, while Japanese-raider Loves Only You has the form to have a say too.

#13 Tarnawa - Del Mar R11 (23:40)

Tarnawa is the clear form pick with her usual weight allowance and is incredibly tough, so she's fancied to gain compensation for her unlucky second in the Arc last time. Teona, who got the better of Snowfall last time, is a big threat, while Domestic Spending could fare best of the Americans if he gets the longer trip.