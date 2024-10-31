Horse Racing Tips

Thursday Racing Tips: Harry's Hope a natural over fences say Timeform

Stratford racecourse
Timeform have three selections on Thursday

Andrew Asquith provides the Timeform view on the action at Chelmsford, Newcastle and Stratford Thursday...

Thriving Skyjack Hijack hard to beat

Skyjack Hijack was a cheap purchase, but he has really thrived this year, notably so since entering handicaps and moving up to three miles and beyond, and he has also been well suited by a switch to front-running tactics, opening his account at Cartmel in August, before following up at Perth in September, and completing a hat-trick at Aintree last weekend.

The combined winning distance of his last two wins is 28 lengths and he recorded another big career best on Sunday, only around five lengths to the good jumping two out, but having 16 lengths in hand of his nearest rival at the line, proving himself a stout stayer.

That was a conditional jockeys' handicap, so Skyjack Hijack escapes a penalty and a rise in the weights, so he is incredibly hard to ignore racing from the same mark.

Recommended Bet

Back Skyjack Hijack in the 13:45 Newcastle

SBK4/6

Harry's Hope one to keep on side

Harry's Hope showed a bit over hurdles last season, but she was a winner in Irish points prior to that, and she has shown much improved form since switched to fences this season.

She proved a different proposition when making a winning start in this sphere at Southwell earlier this month, jumping soundly and impressing how she went through her race.

Harry's Hope progressed again to follow up under a 7lb penalty at Exeter three weeks ago, coming in for another confident ride while again producing some accurate leaps and just pushed out for a comfortable success. She is a horse to keep on the right side and can defy another 6 lb rise in the weights.

Recommended Bet

Back Harry's Hope in the 15:35 Stratford

SBK10/3

Imitate will relish step up in trip

Imitate is from a good Juddmonte family, related to the likes of Bonne Idee and Nostrum and, though she hasn't managed to get her head in front as yet, she shaped well on her qualifying run at Yarmouth in July.

However, she left the impression something was amiss when strong in the market for her handicap debut at Goodwood in August, labouring soon after halfway, before showing much improved form after nine weeks off over an extended mile at Wolverhampton last week, not best positioned the way the race went but staying on well to the line after conceding first run.

On that evidence, she will be well suited by this step up to a mile and a quarter, while she is also totally unexposed on an artificial surface. She remains a horse to be positive about at this level.

Recommended Bet

Back Imitate in the 20:30 Chelmsford

SBK11/4

