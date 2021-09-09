To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform US SmartPlays: Thursday 9 September

US racing
Timeform pick out the best bets in the US

Timeform bring you the best bets from Delaware on Thursday.

"...his form sets the bar pretty high here..."

Timeform on Under The Radar

#7 Destinique - Delaware R5 (20:15)

Destinique lost her way for her previous yard, not in the best form when last seen at Monmouth seven weeks ago, but she is more than capable on her day. She has joined a yard that do well with new recruits and they instantly step her up in trip. Interesting. Blame The Gods has a rider in the plate who shines round here and can emerge best of the remainder.

#2 Under The Radar - Delaware R6 (20:45)

This isn't a strong race by any means and, provided none of the newcomers prove above average, this looks a perfect opportunity for Under The Radar to open his account. He has had several tries but the pick of his form sets the bar pretty high here. Vance Scholars makes some appeal on paper and has a rider on board who excels round here.

#9 Hay Boy - Delaware R7 (21:15)

Hay Boy produced a career-best effort to resume winning ways over a similar trip at Monmouth recently and it is no surprise connections turn him out quickly. He is clearly in top form and is taken to follow up, likely at the main expense of Showtime Cat, who hails from a yard that has been in good order for some time now.

