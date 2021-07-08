To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform US SmartPlays: Thursday 8 July

US racing
Timeform bring you three to back in the US on Thursday

Timeform provide the three best bets at Woodbine on Thursday.

"...will take plenty of stopping if ready to roll after a break..."

Timeform on Tranquility Base

#4 Samurai Queen - Woodbine R1 (18:20)

Samurai Queen probably needed her comeback run when only seventh here last time and should strip fitter with that under her belt. Crumlin Queen is of interest on stable debut and is next on the shortlist, while Antigone is likely to be thereabouts as well.

#7 Tranquility Base - Woodbine R6 (20:53)

Tranquility Base was in fine form when last seen 249 days ago and will take plenty of stopping if ready to roll after a break. Bachelor Pad has a decent chance on these terms and should be up there too, while Mia's Extortionist also deserves some consideration.

#6 Carpe Horseshoe - Woodbine R7 (21:24)

Carpe Horseshoe has an excellent chance at the weights and looks to have decent prospects of breaking her maiden at the sixth time of asking. Fedalia is less up against it on this occasion and should give a good account too, while Secrets Told also enters the equation.

Recommended bets

Woodbine (US) 8th Jul (R1 7f Claim)

Thursday 8 July, 6.20pm

Market rules

Amis Link
Northern Ruby
Five Days In May
Samurai Queen
Pluie Davril
Crumlin Queen
Antigone
Woodbine (US) 8th Jul (R6 6f Claim)

Thursday 8 July, 8.53pm

Market rules

Robusto
Bachelor Pad
Double The Heart
Tranquility Base
Downy Boy
Bon Prix
Woodbine (US) 8th Jul (R7 6f Mdn)

Thursday 8 July, 9.24pm

Market rules

Few Regrets
New Play
Secrets Told
Fedalia
Carpe Horseshoe
Hard Street
