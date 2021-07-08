Timeform US SmartPlays: Thursday 8 July

#4 Samurai Queen - Woodbine R1 (18:20)

Samurai Queen probably needed her comeback run when only seventh here last time and should strip fitter with that under her belt. Crumlin Queen is of interest on stable debut and is next on the shortlist, while Antigone is likely to be thereabouts as well.

#7 Tranquility Base - Woodbine R6 (20:53)

Tranquility Base was in fine form when last seen 249 days ago and will take plenty of stopping if ready to roll after a break. Bachelor Pad has a decent chance on these terms and should be up there too, while Mia's Extortionist also deserves some consideration.

#6 Carpe Horseshoe - Woodbine R7 (21:24)

Carpe Horseshoe has an excellent chance at the weights and looks to have decent prospects of breaking her maiden at the sixth time of asking. Fedalia is less up against it on this occasion and should give a good account too, while Secrets Told also enters the equation.

