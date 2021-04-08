To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform US SmartPlays: Thursday 8 April

US racing
Timeform bring you three to back in the US on Thursday

Timeform provide the three best bets at Keeneland and Aquaeduct on Thursday.

"She looks worth supporting to bring up the hat-trick..."

Timeform on Destinique

#3 Destinique - Keeneland R1 (18:05)

Destinique comes into this unbeaten in her last two races and represents a top stable. She looks worth supporting to bring up the hat-trick. It'sfiftyshadetime is from a barn going great guns and is a contender as well, while Artie's Rose deserves some consideration too.

#3 Road To Meath - Aqueduct R5 (20:26)

Road To Meath drops in class and is one to take very seriously on first start for a new stable in this claiming contest. Cobble Hill comes with a jockey booking that looks very significant and can emerge best of the rest, while Mission Wrapitup also requires scrutiny.

#4 Big Engine - Aqueduct R6 (21:01)

Big Engine has run well to be placed on his last two starts and sets a good standard. The booking of Jose Ortiz is another positive for his chance. Jemography lines up on the back of an unbeaten run and is likely to be in the mix as well, while Montauk Traffic is also entitled to consideration.

Recommended bets

Keeneland (US) 8th Apr (R1 7f Claim)

Thursday 8 April, 6.05pm

Aqueduct (US) 8th Apr (R5 7f Claim)

Thursday 8 April, 8.26pm

Aqueduct (US) 8th Apr (R6 6f Allw Claim)

Thursday 8 April, 9.01pm

