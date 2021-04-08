Timeform US SmartPlays: Thursday 8 April

#3 Destinique - Keeneland R1 (18:05)

Destinique comes into this unbeaten in her last two races and represents a top stable. She looks worth supporting to bring up the hat-trick. It'sfiftyshadetime is from a barn going great guns and is a contender as well, while Artie's Rose deserves some consideration too.

#3 Road To Meath - Aqueduct R5 (20:26)

Road To Meath drops in class and is one to take very seriously on first start for a new stable in this claiming contest. Cobble Hill comes with a jockey booking that looks very significant and can emerge best of the rest, while Mission Wrapitup also requires scrutiny.

#4 Big Engine - Aqueduct R6 (21:01)

Big Engine has run well to be placed on his last two starts and sets a good standard. The booking of Jose Ortiz is another positive for his chance. Jemography lines up on the back of an unbeaten run and is likely to be in the mix as well, while Montauk Traffic is also entitled to consideration.

