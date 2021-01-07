Timeform US SmartPlays: Thursday 7 January

#2 Great Cause - Charles Town R1 (00:00)

A fair third in a similar contest to this last time, Great Cause has a decent chance of breaking her maiden at this sixth time of asking. Pacific Gold should find this move to a longer trip a good one on pedigree and is up there on the shortlist too. Cowgirl Night can't be left out of calculations either.

#7 Bubba Grump - Charles Town R4 (01:25)

Bubba Grump broke his maiden convincingly over this C&D last month and is taken to go in again on his first try against winners. Rusty the Ups Man arrives here in a very good vein of form and is the pick of the remainder. Rocket Sound demands respect as well.

#4 Bella Gianni - Charles Town R6 (02:21)

Bella Gianna has some fair form to her name in the context of this race is of major interest now having joined one of the top barns at this track. So Red the Rose clocked one of the best times in a workout a few days ago and is the second choice, while El a Vader is another that comes into contention.

