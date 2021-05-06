To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform US SmartPlays: Thursday 6 May

US racing
Timeform bring you three to back in the US on Thursday

Timeform select the three best bets at Belmont and Lone Star on Thursday.

"...looks the clear pick at the weights if none the worse for latest outing..."

Timeform on Advance Notice

#6 Overdressed - Belmont R1 (20:05)

Overdressed was a winner here just 13 days ago and seems sure to be on the premises once more. Up Seventyfour also reappears quickly after running a career best and should give a good account, while Bustinmygroove deserves respect as well.

#3 Advance Notice - Belmont R5 (22:13)

Advance Notice was clearly amiss last time and looks the clear pick at the weights if none the worse for latest outing. and looks to have good prospects. Brazillionaire could well come out best of the remainder, while Dangerous Edge is another who requires a closer look.

#3 Megatap - Lone Star R1 (00:35)

Megatap did well to finish so far clear of the rest last time and looks to have good claims of breaking his duck at the fifth attempt. Seeulatergator some makes appeal on debut and could be in the mix, while Khaki Jack commands a second look too.

Get a £5 Free Bet on Multiples

Stake £20 on multiples over the course of a day, and, after the bets have settled, you'll get a free £5 to use on multiples. Bets must settle before 23:59 on the day they're placed. No opt-in required, T&Cs apply.

Recommended bets

#6 Overdressed – Belmont R1 (20:05)
#3 Advance Notice – Belmont R5 (22:13)
#3 Megatap – Lone Star R1 (00:35)

Belmont Park (US) 06th May (R1 6f Claim)

Show Hide

Thursday 6 May, 8.05pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Dramatic Twist
Tap The Barrel
Lucky Sitka
Captivating Gal
Bustinmygroove
Overdressed
Up Seventyfour
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Belmont Park (US) 06th May (R5 1m Claim)

Show Hide

Thursday 6 May, 10.13pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Moonlight Now
My First Grammy
Advance Notice
Brazillionaire
Dangerous Edge
Millean
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

More Horse Racing Tips

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles