Timeform US SmartPlays: Thursday 6 May

Thursday 6 May, 8.05pm
|Dramatic Twist
|Tap The Barrel
|Lucky Sitka
|Captivating Gal
|Bustinmygroove
|Overdressed
|Up Seventyfour
Timeform select the three best bets at Belmont and Lone Star on Thursday.
"...looks the clear pick at the weights if none the worse for latest outing..."
Timeform on Advance Notice
#6 Overdressed - Belmont R1 (20:05)
Overdressed was a winner here just 13 days ago and seems sure to be on the premises once more. Up Seventyfour also reappears quickly after running a career best and should give a good account, while Bustinmygroove deserves respect as well.
#3 Advance Notice - Belmont R5 (22:13)
Advance Notice was clearly amiss last time and looks the clear pick at the weights if none the worse for latest outing. and looks to have good prospects. Brazillionaire could well come out best of the remainder, while Dangerous Edge is another who requires a closer look.
#3 Megatap - Lone Star R1 (00:35)
Megatap did well to finish so far clear of the rest last time and looks to have good claims of breaking his duck at the fifth attempt. Seeulatergator some makes appeal on debut and could be in the mix, while Khaki Jack commands a second look too.
