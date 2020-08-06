To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform US SmartPlays: Thursday 6 August

Racing in America
Timeform bring you three to back in the US tonight
View the Betslip

Timeform select the three best bets at Woodbine on Thursday...

"...relatively unexposed on turf and should prove hard to beat..."

Timeform on Stormy Vision

#4 Stormy Vision - Woodbine R2 (20:52)

A good runner-up over course and distance last time, Stormy Vision is still relatively unexposed on turf and should prove hard to beat on today's terms. Carolina Grace ran very well last time out and is the next pick, while Benevida isn't out of it either.

#6 My Cantata - Woodbine R3 (21:25)

Previous course-and-distance winner My Cantata was runner-up returning to the all-weather from turf last time and is taken to build on that in this $7.5k claimer. Hassah is dropping in grade and can emerge as the likely main danger, while the unexposed Orbiting the Sky is another who demands a second look.

#4 Better Boogie - Woodbine R4 (21:58)

Better Boogie has run well to be placed on his last four starts and looks to have decent prospects of finally breaking his maiden. Twice-raced Big Executive is likely to be on the premises too, while Strike a Beat has to overcome the widest post but is another who demands consideration.

Recommended bets

#4 Stormy Vision – Woodbine R2 (20:52)
#6 My Cantata – Woodbine R3 (21:25)
#4 Better Boogie – Woodbine R4 (21:58)

