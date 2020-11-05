To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Racing Ambassadors

Horse Racing Tips

Racing...Only Bettor

Weighed In

Today's Racing Results

Today's Racecards

Timeform US SmartPlays: Thursday 5 November

American racing
Timeform bring you three to back in the US on Thursday

Timeform select the best bets from Charles Town on Thursday...

"...must have a good chance on today’s terms and should give it a good go."

Timeform on Una Buena Mamacita

#6 Whiskey Humor - Charles Town R1 (00:00)

Whiskey Humor hasn't won for a while but he usually contests better races than this and can make the most of a drop in grade this evening. Winning Scholar has been knocking on the door of late and looks next best, while Tamaqua is also considered.

#9 Una Buena Mamacita - Charles Town R3 (00:57)

Una Buena Mamacita has yet to hit form so far this year but must have a good chance on today's terms and should give it a good go. Afandi did well to finish so far clear of the rest last time and is likely to be on the premises too. Penny Pincher is another to take into account.

#7 Cheese Louise - Charles Town R4 (01:25)

Cheese Louise looks the clear pick at the weights in this maiden claimer and can finally break her duck after quite a few attempts. Whose That Lady is with a barn that really come into their own in races confined to state breds and could well come out best of the remainder.

On Betting.Betfair – Betslip

You can bet without leaving Betting.Betfair with our on-site betslip for Exchange markets. You'll see the Exchange back and lay prices at the end of articles - simply login and place your bets as you would do on the main Exchange site.

Recommended bets

#6 Whiskey Humor – Charles Town R1 (00:00)
#9 Una Buena Mamacita – Charles Town R3 (00:57)
#7 Cheese Louise – Charles Town R4 (01:25)

Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app.

CharlT (US) 5th Nov (R1 7f Claim)

Show Hide

Friday 6 November, 12.00am

Market rules

Back Lay
What A Story
Allen Jr.
Flashy Ready Rick
Tamaqua
Winning Scholar
Whiskey Humor
Jacob T
Wheres The Lime
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

CharlT (US) 5th Nov (R3 7f Claim)

Show Hide

Friday 6 November, 12.57am

Market rules

Back Lay
Queen Bobby
Penny Pincher
Wild Cappucino
Liza
Damisela
Majorie Mugs
Afandi
Thank You Girl
Una Buena Mamacita
Strong Ties
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

CharlT (US) 5th Nov (R4 7f Mdn Claim)

Show Hide

Friday 6 November, 1.25am

Market rules

Back Lay
Whose That Lady
Cruz In The Castle
Bella Femmina
Lil Perfect
Shesauptowngirl
Sing Frosty
Cheese Louise
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close
More Horse Racing Tips

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles