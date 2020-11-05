Timeform US SmartPlays: Thursday 5 November

#6 Whiskey Humor - Charles Town R1 (00:00)

Whiskey Humor hasn't won for a while but he usually contests better races than this and can make the most of a drop in grade this evening. Winning Scholar has been knocking on the door of late and looks next best, while Tamaqua is also considered.

#9 Una Buena Mamacita - Charles Town R3 (00:57)

Una Buena Mamacita has yet to hit form so far this year but must have a good chance on today's terms and should give it a good go. Afandi did well to finish so far clear of the rest last time and is likely to be on the premises too. Penny Pincher is another to take into account.

#7 Cheese Louise - Charles Town R4 (01:25)

Cheese Louise looks the clear pick at the weights in this maiden claimer and can finally break her duck after quite a few attempts. Whose That Lady is with a barn that really come into their own in races confined to state breds and could well come out best of the remainder.