To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Rhys Williams Tips

Daily Racing Multiple

Today's Racing News

Racing Results & Replays

Racecards & Archives

Racing...Only Bettor

Timeform US SmartPlays: Thursday 5 August

US racing
Timeform bring you three to back in the US on Thursday

Timeform select the best bet at Woodbine and Saratogo on Thursday...

"...can take full advantage today from stall 2..."

Timeform on Elite Princess

#3 Betwixting - Woodbine R2 (18:38)

Betwixting has picked up where she left off last season by winning both starts this year. Those were in claimers and she should still take all the beating stepping back in to allowance company. Sav is a consistent performer and should be bang there, and Fact Checking can go well at bigger odds.

#2 Elite Princess - Woodbine R7 (21:14)

Elite Princess is taken to get off the mark at the third attempt. She did well to stay on after racing four-wide entering the stretch last time and can take full advantage today from stall 2. Shuddacuddawudda finished ahead of the selection last time but has a difficult draw, whilst Bearthestorm can see out the places.

#4 Moretti - Saratoga R9 (22:39)

Moretti makes plenty of appeal in this marathon event and can win the race for the second year running. He's gradually been brought to the boil this year and can strike at the third time of asking. You're To Blame followed the selection home last year and can repeat the dose, whilst Lone Rock is a big danger stretching out in trip.

Recommended bets

#3 Betwixting – Woodbine R2 (18:38)
#2 Elite Princess – Woodbine R7 (21:14)
#4 Moretti – Saratoga R9 (22:39)

Woodbine (US) 5th Aug (R2 5f Allw)

Show Hide

Thursday 5 August, 6.38pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Spanish Ballerina
Ishiyaya
Betwixting
Sav
Fact Checking
Roman Doro
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Woodbine (US) 5th Aug (R7 6f Mdn)

Show Hide

Thursday 5 August, 9.14pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Tenpenny Nail
Elite Princess
Aliyahs Action
Bearthestorm
A Bit Of Sunshine
Giant Illusion
Musically Inclined
Shuddacuddawudda
Regal Billee
Osveta
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Saratoga (US) 5th Aug (R9 1m6f Stks)

Show Hide

Thursday 5 August, 10.39pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Rys The Guy
Hes No Lemon
Lone Rock
Moretti
Shooger Ray Too
Youre To Blame
Rocketry
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles

More Horse Racing Tips