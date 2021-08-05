Timeform US SmartPlays: Thursday 5 August

#3 Betwixting - Woodbine R2 (18:38)

Betwixting has picked up where she left off last season by winning both starts this year. Those were in claimers and she should still take all the beating stepping back in to allowance company. Sav is a consistent performer and should be bang there, and Fact Checking can go well at bigger odds.

#2 Elite Princess - Woodbine R7 (21:14)

Elite Princess is taken to get off the mark at the third attempt. She did well to stay on after racing four-wide entering the stretch last time and can take full advantage today from stall 2. Shuddacuddawudda finished ahead of the selection last time but has a difficult draw, whilst Bearthestorm can see out the places.

#4 Moretti - Saratoga R9 (22:39)

Moretti makes plenty of appeal in this marathon event and can win the race for the second year running. He's gradually been brought to the boil this year and can strike at the third time of asking. You're To Blame followed the selection home last year and can repeat the dose, whilst Lone Rock is a big danger stretching out in trip.

