Timeform US SmartPlays: Thursday 4 March

#9 Ebony Bay - Delta Downs R5 (20:43)

An impressive winner here on her penultimate starts, Ebony Bay was claimed by her current barn after a third-place finish on her latest start. This consistent filly looks sure to put up another good effort for her new connections. Madison's Wild One and Caught His Eye look the main dangers.

#2 Seeley - Delta Downs R6 (21:11)

Seeley was a good runner-up over today's C&D in January but was then a little below that level when only fifth in better company last time. Dropping back in class today, expect her to put up a much better effort. Donna's Court appeals as best of the remainder, while Guilty Again is also an interesting runner.

#3 Izeonpoint - Delta Downs R7 (21:39)

Izeonpoint has faced some stiff tasks since breaking her maiden at Keeneland in October and now faces more appropriate opposition. She'll need a bit of help up front to set up her late kick but there are a couple of forward-going types in the race. Abigail's Beauty and Thirstyprospect may be the ones for minor honours.

