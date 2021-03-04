To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform US SmartPlays: Thursday 4 March

US racing
Timeform provide three bets in the US on Thursday

Timeform pick out the three best bets at Delta Downs on Thursday...

"This consistent filly looks sure to put up another good effort..."

Timeform on Ebony Bay

#9 Ebony Bay - Delta Downs R5 (20:43)

An impressive winner here on her penultimate starts, Ebony Bay was claimed by her current barn after a third-place finish on her latest start. This consistent filly looks sure to put up another good effort for her new connections. Madison's Wild One and Caught His Eye look the main dangers.

#2 Seeley - Delta Downs R6 (21:11)

Seeley was a good runner-up over today's C&D in January but was then a little below that level when only fifth in better company last time. Dropping back in class today, expect her to put up a much better effort. Donna's Court appeals as best of the remainder, while Guilty Again is also an interesting runner.

#3 Izeonpoint - Delta Downs R7 (21:39)

Izeonpoint has faced some stiff tasks since breaking her maiden at Keeneland in October and now faces more appropriate opposition. She'll need a bit of help up front to set up her late kick but there are a couple of forward-going types in the race. Abigail's Beauty and Thirstyprospect may be the ones for minor honours.

Get up to £30 in free bets for Cheltenham with our superb offer

You can get up to £30 in free bets for Cheltenham in our fantastic Festival offer. Just bet £20 on the Exchange on each Saturday of racing from February 13 onwards to qualify. T&Cs apply. For full details click here.

Recommended bets

#9 Ebony Bay – Delta Downs R5 (20:43)
#2 Seeley – Delta Downs R6 (21:11)
#3 Izeonpoint – Delta Downs R7 (21:39)

Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app.

DeltaD (US) 4th Mar (R5 1m Claim)

Show Hide

Thursday 4 March, 8.43pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Running Rosado
Georgia Dawn
My Mallorys On
Madisons Wild One
Caught His Eye
Salute Elle
Twilight Glow
Streettalkinhottie
Ebony Bay
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

DeltaD (US) 4th Mar (R6 5f Claim)

Show Hide

Thursday 4 March, 9.11pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Adios Yankee
Seeley
Aztec Delite
Donnas Court
Steppin Outonher
Lion Heart Legend
Reeces Priority
Christopher Cat
Oneholylion
Guilty Again
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

More Horse Racing Tips

Read past articles