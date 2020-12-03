To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform US SmartPlays: Thursday 3 December

US racing
Timeform bring you three to back in the US on Thursday

Timeform select the best bets at Delta Downs on Thursday...

"...should take plenty of stopping if straight enough after a break."

Timeform on Go Get That

#7 Champagne Affair - Delta Downs R1 (18:55)

Champagne Affair has been performing well in defeat of late and will be hard to beat on today's terms. Grace Forever is returning from a layoff but likely to be on the premises as well if ready to go. True Friend will also be a threat if making it in from the reserve list.

#9 Go Get That - Delta Downs R4 (20:16)

Go Get That was a fair third at Louisiana Downs when last seen in August and should take plenty of stopping if straight enough after a break. Bluewater Cat is likely to be in the mix too, while Honor My Speed is another to take into account.

#2 Tabia - Delta Downs R8 (22:07)

Tabia has been in fine form of late and can record a fourth win in his last five starts in this starter allowance contest. Buxterhooter is on a two-race winning streak and could well emerge as best of the remainder. Born Again George can't be ruled out of it either.

DeltaD (US) 3rd Dec (R1 7f Claim)

Thursday 3 December, 6.55pm

Grace Forever
Majestic Edge
Gal
Tapit Baby
Saint Kennedy
Run Now Estella
Hurricane Tizway
Champagne Affair
Aunt Sunshine
Miami Rose
Flat Out Flirty
True Friend
DeltaD (US) 3rd Dec (R4 7f Claim)

Thursday 3 December, 8.16pm

Bluewater Cat
Opportunity Cost
Grand Omega
Honor My Speed
Halos Prayer
All Bizness
King Zippy
Overlyappealing
Go Get That
G Cisive
Zens Secret
Interactif Moment
DeltaD (US) 3rd Dec (R8 7f Allw)

Thursday 3 December, 10.07pm

Outofthisgalaxy
Tabia
Boston Repo
Buxterhooter
Broadway Ice
Born Again George
Gentrified
King Of The Testo
Flashing Angelbaby
Fire Blaster
Ebrio
Why Joey Why
