Timeform US SmartPlays: Thursday 3 December

#7 Champagne Affair - Delta Downs R1 (18:55)

Champagne Affair has been performing well in defeat of late and will be hard to beat on today's terms. Grace Forever is returning from a layoff but likely to be on the premises as well if ready to go. True Friend will also be a threat if making it in from the reserve list.

#9 Go Get That - Delta Downs R4 (20:16)

Go Get That was a fair third at Louisiana Downs when last seen in August and should take plenty of stopping if straight enough after a break. Bluewater Cat is likely to be in the mix too, while Honor My Speed is another to take into account.

#2 Tabia - Delta Downs R8 (22:07)

Tabia has been in fine form of late and can record a fourth win in his last five starts in this starter allowance contest. Buxterhooter is on a two-race winning streak and could well emerge as best of the remainder. Born Again George can't be ruled out of it either.