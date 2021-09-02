Timeform US SmartPlays: Thursday 2 September

#9 Onezy's Dream - Woodbine R2 (18:38)

Onezy's Dream showed more than of late when fourth in a similar race to this last time and can take another step forward today. Samurai Fighter arrives here in a very good vein of form and is up there on the shortlist too, while Merino Wool shouldn't be far away either.

#7 Matinee - Woodbine R7 (21:14)

Matinee ran well to finish second last time, particularly as he probably overdid things a touch in front. He should make a bold bid to go one better. Strike The Top is likely to be in the mix as well, while Kitten's Boy also demands scrutiny.

#8 Alternative View - Woodbine R8 (21:46)

Alternative View finished a good runner-up on her first start for the Steven Chircop barn over today's C&D last time and looks sure to go well again. If Six Was Nine has been in fine form of late and should also go well, while Candy's Dream makes up the shortlist.