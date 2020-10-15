Timeform US SmartPlays: Thursday 15 October

#1 Am Prepared - Woodbine R1 (19:15)

Am Prepared is partnered by a top course rider and holds solid claims following a respectable effort at this distance last time. Truly Elite is facing an easier assignment than on his last outing and is another that looks sure to go well. Seemee also merits close attention.

#3 Dance Rhythms - Keeneland R6 (20:51)

Dance Rhythms was a good runner-up last time out and looks sure to play a prominent role on today's terms. Intuicao boasts some useful form in South America and is our next pick, while Lady Worthington shouldn't be ruled out either.

#3 Street Class - Keeneland R9 (22:30)

Street Class has been below form on both starts this year but is worth one more no chance now he gets a substantial drop in grade. Irish Spirit represents a stable that do well in this type of event and may be the one to take advantage if the selection underperforms. Grand Hideaway also requires a second look.

