Timeform US SmartPlays: Thursday 15 October

Woodb (US) 15th Oct (R1 1m1f Claim)Show Hide
Thursday 15 October, 7.15pm
|Back
|Lay
|Am Prepared
|Prison Padre
|Just Run With It
|Ds Ben
|Cape Nero
|Truly Elite
|Seemee
|Street Cat Sam
Bet slip
New to Betfair?
Join to place betsJoin today
Timeform identify the three best bets at Woodbine and Keeneland on Thursday...
"...worth one more no chance now he gets a substantial drop in grade..."
Timeform on Street Class
#1 Am Prepared - Woodbine R1 (19:15)
Am Prepared is partnered by a top course rider and holds solid claims following a respectable effort at this distance last time. Truly Elite is facing an easier assignment than on his last outing and is another that looks sure to go well. Seemee also merits close attention.
#3 Dance Rhythms - Keeneland R6 (20:51)
Dance Rhythms was a good runner-up last time out and looks sure to play a prominent role on today's terms. Intuicao boasts some useful form in South America and is our next pick, while Lady Worthington shouldn't be ruled out either.
#3 Street Class - Keeneland R9 (22:30)
Street Class has been below form on both starts this year but is worth one more no chance now he gets a substantial drop in grade. Irish Spirit represents a stable that do well in this type of event and may be the one to take advantage if the selection underperforms. Grand Hideaway also requires a second look.
You can bet without leaving Betting.Betfair with our on-site betslip for Exchange markets. You'll see the Exchange back and lay prices at the end of articles - simply login and place your bets as you would do on the main Exchange site.
#1 Am Prepared – Woodbine R1 (19:15)
#3 Dance Rhythms – Keeneland R6 (20:51)
#3 Street Class – Keeneland R9 (22:30)
Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app.
Thursday 15 October, 7.15pm
|Back
|Lay
|Am Prepared
|Prison Padre
|Just Run With It
|Ds Ben
|Cape Nero
|Truly Elite
|Seemee
|Street Cat Sam
Thursday 15 October, 8.51pm
|Back
|Lay
|Crystal Lake
|Delicious Pursuit
|Dance Rhythms
|Lady Worthington
|So Gracious
|Moms Red Lipstick
|Sold It
|Yes Its Ginger
|Elle Z
|Violenza
|Intuicao
|Originator
|Bonita Annie
Thursday 15 October, 10.30pm
|Back
|Lay
|Apple Empire
|Buttered Noodles
|Street Class
|Classified Info
|Eight Aint Enough
|Irish Spirit
|Major Attraction
|Cash Now
|Grand Hideaway