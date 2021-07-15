To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform US SmartPlays: Thursday 15 July

US racing
Timeform bring you three to back in the US on Thursday

Timeform select the three best bets at Woodbine on Thursday...

"...should take all the beating..."

Timeform on Drunk Dial

#2 Sweet Yare N Dira - Woodbine R3 (19:07)

Sweet Yare N Dira might have needed her comeback run here last month and should strip fitter with that under her belt. Real Coal can come out best of the remainder, while Fresh Dreams isn't entirely out of it either.

#5 Drunk Dial - Woodbine R5 (20:10)

Drunk Dial is dropping back in grade after trying stakes company last time and should take all the beating. Hazelbrook scored by a wide margin last time and should go well too, while Imagery shouldn't be ruled out either.

#2 Conzip - Woodbine R8 (21:46)

Conzip didn't run too badly on her comeback run here last month and should go well in the maiden claimer that closes Woodbine's card. Viani represents a yard in tremendous order at present and is also likely to be thereabouts, while Naitaka should be on the premises too.

Woodbine (US) 15th Jul (R3 6f Claim)

Thursday 15 July, 7.07pm

Veil
Sweet Yare N Dira
Fresh Dreams
Ever So Dwild
Nisha
Betwixting
Real Coal
Woodbine (US) 15th Jul (R5 6f Allw Claim)

Thursday 15 July, 8.10pm

Imagery
Salty As Can Be
Hazelbrook
Pledge
Drunk Dial
Swirling Dancer
Chargina
Woodbine (US) 15th Jul (R8 7f Mdn Claim)

Thursday 15 July, 9.46pm

Simply A Zoomer
Conzip
Dont Wake The Bear
Cliffs Head
Gigis Gift
Canadian Essence
Everyminitevryhour
Naitaka
Royal City Reign
Viani
