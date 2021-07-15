Timeform US SmartPlays: Thursday 15 July

#2 Sweet Yare N Dira - Woodbine R3 (19:07)

Sweet Yare N Dira might have needed her comeback run here last month and should strip fitter with that under her belt. Real Coal can come out best of the remainder, while Fresh Dreams isn't entirely out of it either.

#5 Drunk Dial - Woodbine R5 (20:10)

Drunk Dial is dropping back in grade after trying stakes company last time and should take all the beating. Hazelbrook scored by a wide margin last time and should go well too, while Imagery shouldn't be ruled out either.

#2 Conzip - Woodbine R8 (21:46)

Conzip didn't run too badly on her comeback run here last month and should go well in the maiden claimer that closes Woodbine's card. Viani represents a yard in tremendous order at present and is also likely to be thereabouts, while Naitaka should be on the premises too.

