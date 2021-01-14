Timeform US SmartPlays: Thursday 14 January

#6 Miss Yachty - Sam Houston R3 (23:00)

Miss Yachty hasn't been seen for 178 days but should make a bold show if ready to go following the layoff. Twirling Around is of interest on stable debut and is likely to be thereabouts too, while Brightest isn't out of it either.

#9 River Ruler - Sam Houston R5 (23:56)

Just touched off by a neck in his hat-trick bid last time, River Ruler is in decent nick at present and looks sure to be thereabouts once again. Vim and Vigor faces an easier task here than in his last race and can come out best of the rest. Waco Kid is also an interesting runner.

#2 Dreams of Valor - Sam Houston R6 (00:25)

Dreams of Valor has faced some tough opposition of late but looks to have an excellent chance now he ships into the calmer waters of Sam Houston. Vice Versa comes into this on a winning streak and is likely to be on the premises as well, while Rotation shouldn't be far away either.

