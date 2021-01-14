Timeform US SmartPlays: Thursday 14 January
Timeform bring you the three best bets at Sam Houston on Thursday...
"...should make a bold show if ready to go following the layoff..."
Timeform on Miss Yachty
#6 Miss Yachty - Sam Houston R3 (23:00)
Miss Yachty hasn't been seen for 178 days but should make a bold show if ready to go following the layoff. Twirling Around is of interest on stable debut and is likely to be thereabouts too, while Brightest isn't out of it either.
#9 River Ruler - Sam Houston R5 (23:56)
Just touched off by a neck in his hat-trick bid last time, River Ruler is in decent nick at present and looks sure to be thereabouts once again. Vim and Vigor faces an easier task here than in his last race and can come out best of the rest. Waco Kid is also an interesting runner.
#2 Dreams of Valor - Sam Houston R6 (00:25)
Dreams of Valor has faced some tough opposition of late but looks to have an excellent chance now he ships into the calmer waters of Sam Houston. Vice Versa comes into this on a winning streak and is likely to be on the premises as well, while Rotation shouldn't be far away either.
NRMB On Antepost Cheltenham Bets
Betfair Sportsbook are now officially non runner money back on all 2021 Cheltenham Festival races. “NRMB” applies to all bets placed after 10:00am on Tuesday 12th January. The promotion applies to both new and existing customers with registered Betfair accounts. Terms and conditions apply.
Recommended bets
#6 Miss Yachty – Sam Houston R3 (23:00)
#9 River Ruler – Sam Houston R5 (23:56)
#2 Dreams of Valor – Sam Houston R6 (00:25)
Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app.