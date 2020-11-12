Timeform US SmartPlays: Thursday 12 November

#11 Striking Causeway - Aqueduct R2 (17:50 GMT)

The pick of Striking Causeway's efforts came when a neck second in a maiden special weight at Saratoga last time. He holds solid claims on that form and will be tough to deny in his bid to go one better. Scuttlebuzz may emerge as the main danger.

#5 Starship Bubba - Aqueduct R4 (18:45 GMT)

Starship Bubba produced a career best when runner-up last time out at Belmont and is one to take seriously in this similar contest. Double Shot has yet to hit top form this year but may get this run to suit, while Spitball is another to consider.

#9 Frame This - Woodbine R6 (21:58 GMT)

Frame This broke her maiden in impressive style over slightly shorter here last time and will take plenty of pegging back if in the same sort of form today. Anita Grigio is likely to be on the premises as well, while This Round's Mine can also make the first three.

