Timeform US SmartPlays: Thursday 12 November

US racing
Timeform bring you three to back in North America on Thursday

Timeform pick out the best bets at Aqueduct and Woodbine on Thursday...

"...broke her maiden in impressive style over slightly shorter here last time..."

Timeform on Frame This

#11 Striking Causeway - Aqueduct R2 (17:50 GMT)

The pick of Striking Causeway's efforts came when a neck second in a maiden special weight at Saratoga last time. He holds solid claims on that form and will be tough to deny in his bid to go one better. Scuttlebuzz may emerge as the main danger.

#5 Starship Bubba - Aqueduct R4 (18:45 GMT)

Starship Bubba produced a career best when runner-up last time out at Belmont and is one to take seriously in this similar contest. Double Shot has yet to hit top form this year but may get this run to suit, while Spitball is another to consider.

#9 Frame This - Woodbine R6 (21:58 GMT)

Frame This broke her maiden in impressive style over slightly shorter here last time and will take plenty of pegging back if in the same sort of form today. Anita Grigio is likely to be on the premises as well, while This Round's Mine can also make the first three.

Recommended bets

#11 Striking Causeway – Aqueduct R2 (17:50 GMT)
#5 Starship Bubba – Aqueduct R4 (18:45 GMT)
#9 Frame This – Woodbine R6 (21:58 GMT)

Aque (US) 12th Nov (R2 6f Mdn)

Thursday 12 November, 5.50pm

Shinjuku
Wudda U Think Now
Ernie Banker
Black Irish
Not Phar Now
Freudian Analyst
Freudian Fate
King Angelo
Rift Valley
Scuttlebuzz
Striking Causeway
Aque (US) 12th Nov (R4 7f Claim)

Thursday 12 November, 6.45pm

Onward
Victory Built
Money In The Bank
I Saw It All
Starship Bubba
Beta
Spitball
Double Shot
Woodb (US) 12th Nov (R6 7f Claim)

Thursday 12 November, 9.58pm

This Rounds Mine
Anita Grigio
Dashi
Stormy Vision
Blazing Bourbon
Echo In The Forest
Twomanyshots
Frost Dance
Frame This
Muskoka Lady
