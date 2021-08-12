To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform US SmartPlays: Thursday 12 August

US racing
Timeform bring you three to back in North America on Thursday

Timeform provide the best bet at three different tracks on Thursday...

"...at the top of her game at present..."

Timeform on Accustomed To Hope

Blind Trust (Woodbine R3, 19:07 BST) has taken some big steps forward on both his starts this season and he's very much fancied to follow up from last time. A speedy sort, this race should see him to advantage. Now We Are Nine has a lengthy absence to overcome but should be thereabouts if fully tuned up, he also gets Lasix for the first time.

This looks a good opportunity for Kinda Lucky (Delaware Park R3, 19:15 BST) to break her maiden. She's likely to get her own way out in front and could be hard to catch if building on her C&D second last time. Mountain Lilly is still unexposed and can make her presence felt, whilst Along The Way shouldn't be far away.

Accustomed To Hope (Evangeline Downs R3, 00:44 BST) is at the top of her game at present and can resume winning ways in this claimer. Both her wins have come this year, including her latest round here in May. Peaceful Vision isn't without place claims on her best form and Queen Gigi is no forlorn hope at bigger prices to see out the 1-2-3.

Evangeline Downs (US) 12th Aug (R3 6f Claim)

Friday 13 August, 12.44am

Back Lay
Peaceful Vision
Accustomed To Hope
Queen Gigi
Lil Sister Lou
Will B Late
Clocked In Tyme
Rhetts Racer
