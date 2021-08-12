Timeform US SmartPlays: Thursday 12 August

Blind Trust (Woodbine R3, 19:07 BST) has taken some big steps forward on both his starts this season and he's very much fancied to follow up from last time. A speedy sort, this race should see him to advantage. Now We Are Nine has a lengthy absence to overcome but should be thereabouts if fully tuned up, he also gets Lasix for the first time.

This looks a good opportunity for Kinda Lucky (Delaware Park R3, 19:15 BST) to break her maiden. She's likely to get her own way out in front and could be hard to catch if building on her C&D second last time. Mountain Lilly is still unexposed and can make her presence felt, whilst Along The Way shouldn't be far away.

Accustomed To Hope (Evangeline Downs R3, 00:44 BST) is at the top of her game at present and can resume winning ways in this claimer. Both her wins have come this year, including her latest round here in May. Peaceful Vision isn't without place claims on her best form and Queen Gigi is no forlorn hope at bigger prices to see out the 1-2-3.