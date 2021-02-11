To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform US SmartPlays: Thursday 11 February

#4 Halostar - Delta Downs R4 (20:16)

Halostar has been below form on his last two starts but is now dropping in class and has enough early pace to control this race from the front. Cafe du Monde might have needed his recent comeback run and should strip fitter this time, while Unwanted Intruder is also a contender.

#2 Devils Halo - Delta Downs R6 (21:11)

Devils Halo was returning from a seven-month layoff when finishing a good runner-up over C&D last time and has strong claims of going one better this time around. Allthewaywithtaye is difficult to overlook in view of his strike rate here and is also likely to go close. Theboyzdelight makes up the three to concentrate on.

#1A Darpa - Delta Downs R9 (22:35)

The consistent Darpa has been running well without getting her head in front and looks sure to go well again. There should be enough pace on to set up her finishing kick in this 5f contest. Smokin Hot Momma is another in decent nick at present and ought to go close as well, while Mimi's Song also deserves respect.

DeltaD (US) 11th Feb (R4 7f Claim)

Thursday 11 February, 8.16pm

Cafe Du Monde
Midnight Bayou
My Ty Fu Peg
Halostar
My Book
Mucho Marvin
Our Prince
Unwanted Intruder
Baudette Blizzard
DeltaD (US) 11th Feb (R6 5f Claim)

Thursday 11 February, 9.11pm

Elite Runner
Warned
Devils Halo
Oneholylion
Theboyzdelight
Blue Wings
Stick
Allthewaywithtaye
Carson City Cat
Beta Capo Song
DeltaD (US) 11th Feb (R9 5f Allw)

Thursday 11 February, 10.35pm

Mimis Song
Darpa
Golden Smiles
Four Princesses
Smokin Hot Momma
Shi Oshi
Wicked Smart
Oretta
Belmar Beauty
Majestic Edge
