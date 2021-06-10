Timeform US SmartPlays: Thursday 10 June

#9 Ghost Giant - Belmont R2 (20:38 BST)

Ghost Giant is of major interest starting out for a barn that has an exceptional record with new recruits. He can get the better of Daddy Knows, who has also gone to a trainer that improves recent acquisitions. Nutzforboltz demands respect as well.

#4 Malthael - Belmont R6 (22:43 BST)

Malthael was below form on dirt last time but is much better on turf and should put up a bold showing returned to that surface today. Reckless Spirit is one to be interested in with leading jockey booked and is up there on the shortlist too, while Kid Mercury also needs a closer look.

#7 High Opinion - Belmont R7 (23:15 BST)

High Opinion was a good second on her return from a layoff last time and a bullet workout in last seven days suggests she remains in good heart. Made In Italy one to take very seriously on first start for a new stable and is likely also to go close. Wicked Amber is another that requires consideration.

