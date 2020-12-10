To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform US SmartPlays: Thursday 10 December

US racing
Timeform bring you three to back in the US on Thursday

Timeform bring you the three best bets at Delta Downs on Thursday...

"...likelihood is she’ll bounce back sooner rather than later..."

Timeform on Fancy Pants Jen

#6 Fancy Pants Jen - Delta Downs R2 (19:22)

Fancy Pants Jen has yet to hit top form this year, but she's in excellent hands, and the likelihood is she'll bounce back sooner rather than later. Realmente Calmada has paid her way at this venue before and could well come out best of the rest.

#3 Starzip - Delta Downs R4 (20:16)

Starzip is a big player on his debut for a new stable nd looks to have a leading chance in this $10k claimer. D'yeti Man is likely to be in the mix as well, while Approved is another that comes into the reckoning.

#2 Geaux Golden - Delta Downs R6 (21:11)

A fair third against better opposition than this last time, Geaux Golden has a decent chance on in this company and looks the one to concentrate on. Unbridled Harlan returns from an absence with blinkers on and can come out best of the remainder. Sassy Camille also demands a second look.

DeltaD (US) 10th Dec (R2 7f Claim)

Thursday 10 December, 7.22pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Promise Tender
Costa Sugar
Miss Billie K
Realmente Calmada
Ladygogently
Fancy Pants Jen
Byanymeans
Tap City Baby
DeltaD (US) 10th Dec (R4 7f Claim)

Thursday 10 December, 8.16pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Poppi Is Smiling
Smooth Gallop
Starzip
Far Out Time
Approved
Dyeti Man
Extra Dough
Saber Run
DeltaD (US) 10th Dec (R6 5f Claim)

Thursday 10 December, 9.11pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Jamminformel
Run Far Rylee
Geaux Golden
Sassy Camille
Unbridled Harlan
Sidasta
Granfathersleugirl
Prophetess Wisdom
Lady Rad
Ratatouille
Chatains Flyer
