Timeform US SmartPlays: Thursday 10 December

#6 Fancy Pants Jen - Delta Downs R2 (19:22)

Fancy Pants Jen has yet to hit top form this year, but she's in excellent hands, and the likelihood is she'll bounce back sooner rather than later. Realmente Calmada has paid her way at this venue before and could well come out best of the rest.

#3 Starzip - Delta Downs R4 (20:16)

Starzip is a big player on his debut for a new stable nd looks to have a leading chance in this $10k claimer. D'yeti Man is likely to be in the mix as well, while Approved is another that comes into the reckoning.

#2 Geaux Golden - Delta Downs R6 (21:11)

A fair third against better opposition than this last time, Geaux Golden has a decent chance on in this company and looks the one to concentrate on. Unbridled Harlan returns from an absence with blinkers on and can come out best of the remainder. Sassy Camille also demands a second look.

