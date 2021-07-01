Timeform US SmartPlays: Thursday 1 July

Woodbine (US) 1st Jul (R7 1m1f Grd 3)Show Hide
Thursday 1 July, 9.24pm
|Lookin To Strike
|March To The Arch
|Atone
|Mighty Heart
|Malibu Mambo
|Belichick
|Skywire
Timeform highlight the best bets at Tampa Bay and Woodbine on Thursday...
#2 Brass Compass - Woodbine R3 (19:18)
Brass Compass has some of the best form on offer in this $25k claiming contest and will take plenty of stopping if ready after an 8-month layoff. Sure Would Forest is difficult to overlook in view of his strike rate here and can come out best of the rest. Piven is another who demands consideration.
#5 Pink Posse - Tampa Bay R8 (20:43)
Pink Posse looks the clear pick at the weights and should give backers a good run for their money in this turf claimer. Bahamian Moon faces a much easier task here than in his last race and should give a good account, while Jada's Kingdom isn't out of it either.
#2 March To The Arch - Woodbine R7 (21:24)
A Grade 2 winner here last year, March To The Arch was also runner-up in the Woodbine Mile and this Grade 3 looks an ideal opportunity for him to start his season with a win. Skywire should find the return to this trip a good move and seems sure to go well, while Mighty Heart also commands scrutiny.
