Timeform US SmartPlays: Thursday 1 July

#2 Brass Compass - Woodbine R3 (19:18)

Brass Compass has some of the best form on offer in this $25k claiming contest and will take plenty of stopping if ready after an 8-month layoff. Sure Would Forest is difficult to overlook in view of his strike rate here and can come out best of the rest. Piven is another who demands consideration.

#5 Pink Posse - Tampa Bay R8 (20:43)

Pink Posse looks the clear pick at the weights and should give backers a good run for their money in this turf claimer. Bahamian Moon faces a much easier task here than in his last race and should give a good account, while Jada's Kingdom isn't out of it either.

#2 March To The Arch - Woodbine R7 (21:24)

A Grade 2 winner here last year, March To The Arch was also runner-up in the Woodbine Mile and this Grade 3 looks an ideal opportunity for him to start his season with a win. Skywire should find the return to this trip a good move and seems sure to go well, while Mighty Heart also commands scrutiny.