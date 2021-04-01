Timeform US SmartPlays: Thursday 1 April

#4 Respect For All - Aqueduct R2 (18:53)

Respect For All has found life tougher in a pair of starter allowance contests since breaking his maiden and now drops into $12k claiming company. He has a decent chance on these terms and looks one to get on board with. Ghost Stalker is in good nick at present and appeals as best of the remainder.

#4 Mo Gotcha - Aqueduct R3 (19:20)

Mo Gotcha is dropping from allowance optional claiming company into a straight claimer for the first time and looks sure to go well on the back of that. Montauk Daddy comes from a barn seldom far away with their runners here and appeals most of the rest. Mr Phil is another who requires a second look.

#6 Advance Notice - Aqueduct R6 (21:01)

Advance Notice has been knocking loudly on the door in similar races to this of late and looks to have a strong chance of finally adding to his sole career success. Dust Devil reappears quickly after running a career best and is likely to be thereabouts as well, while First Line shouldn't be ruled out either.

