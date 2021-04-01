To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform US SmartPlays: Thursday 1 April

US racing
Timeform bring you three to back in the US on Thursday

Timeform provide the three best bets at Aqueduct on Thursday.

"He has a decent chance on these terms..."

Timeform on Respect For All

#4 Respect For All - Aqueduct R2 (18:53)

Respect For All has found life tougher in a pair of starter allowance contests since breaking his maiden and now drops into $12k claiming company. He has a decent chance on these terms and looks one to get on board with. Ghost Stalker is in good nick at present and appeals as best of the remainder.

#4 Mo Gotcha - Aqueduct R3 (19:20)

Mo Gotcha is dropping from allowance optional claiming company into a straight claimer for the first time and looks sure to go well on the back of that. Montauk Daddy comes from a barn seldom far away with their runners here and appeals most of the rest. Mr Phil is another who requires a second look.

#6 Advance Notice - Aqueduct R6 (21:01)

Advance Notice has been knocking loudly on the door in similar races to this of late and looks to have a strong chance of finally adding to his sole career success. Dust Devil reappears quickly after running a career best and is likely to be thereabouts as well, while First Line shouldn't be ruled out either.

Recommended bets

#4 Respect For All – Aqueduct R2 (18:53) 2.757/4
#4 Mo Gotcha – Aqueduct R3 (19:20) 4.003/1
#6 Advance Notice – Aqueduct R6 (21:01) 3.7511/4

Aque (US) 1st Apr (R2 1m Claim)

Show Hide

Thursday 1 April, 6.53pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Bowing Snowman
Scotty
Bellamy Dolce
Respect For All
Ghost Stalker
Ohyoudidntknow
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Aque (US) 1st Apr (R3 6f Claim)

Show Hide

Thursday 1 April, 7.20pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Not Phar Now
Montauk Daddy
Mr Phil
Not That Brady
Mo Gotcha
Big Boy Mo
The Right Path
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Aque (US) 1st Apr (R6 1m1f Allw)

Show Hide

Thursday 1 April, 9.01pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Indian Counselor
Dust Devil
Grit And Glory
First Line
This Ill Defend
Parade Field
Advance Notice
Millean
Gimme Some Mo
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

More Horse Racing Tips

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles