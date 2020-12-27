US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Tampa Bay Downs on Sunday
Nick Shiambouros returns to Tampa Bay Downs with two more selections from the Sunday card...
"Her work tab is solid and am expecting a much improved effort back on her favoured surface"
Back Stormy Wager Race 5 at BSP in the 19:45 at Tampa Bay Downs
Teton Thai to graduate
Race 3 18:43 Tampa Bay Downs - Teton Thai
Teton Thai should open her account in this $10k maiden claimer on the main track.
This filly put in a much improved effort when finishing third to Tea Party in a similar event over seven furlongs earlier this month. She held every chance inside the final furlong, but failed to get home and had to settle for a place. The shorter trip will suit and should make a bold bid. Trainer Gary House has a respectable 14% strike rate at the meeting and the talented Gary Wales ride back for connections. BSP is recommended.
Stormy Wager a solid choice
Race 5 19:45 Tampa Bay Downs - Stormy Wager
Stormy Wager should run well at a decent price in this $32k maiden claimer on the turf.
This filly finished down the field in a Maiden Special Weight taken off the turf at Indiana Downs last month. She chased the leaders in to the straight but faded out of contention. Back in October she finished a closing third in a similar race on the turf, which reads well in the context of this race. Her work tab is solid and am expecting a much improved effort back on her favoured surface. She should be a decent price so BSP is recommended.
New on Betting.Betfair – Betslip
You can now bet without leaving Betting.Betfair with our brand new on-site betslip for Exchange markets. You'll see the Exchange back and lay prices at the end of articles - simply login and place your bets as you would do on the main Exchange site
Nick’s Weekly P/L
2020 Overall: +92.4
This week so far…
Staked: 10
Returned: 12.63