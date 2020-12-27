US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Tampa Bay Downs on Sunday

Teton Thai to graduate

Race 3 18:43 Tampa Bay Downs - Teton Thai

Teton Thai should open her account in this $10k maiden claimer on the main track.

This filly put in a much improved effort when finishing third to Tea Party in a similar event over seven furlongs earlier this month. She held every chance inside the final furlong, but failed to get home and had to settle for a place. The shorter trip will suit and should make a bold bid. Trainer Gary House has a respectable 14% strike rate at the meeting and the talented Gary Wales ride back for connections. BSP is recommended.

Stormy Wager a solid choice

Race 5 19:45 Tampa Bay Downs - Stormy Wager

Stormy Wager should run well at a decent price in this $32k maiden claimer on the turf.

This filly finished down the field in a Maiden Special Weight taken off the turf at Indiana Downs last month. She chased the leaders in to the straight but faded out of contention. Back in October she finished a closing third in a similar race on the turf, which reads well in the context of this race. Her work tab is solid and am expecting a much improved effort back on her favoured surface. She should be a decent price so BSP is recommended.