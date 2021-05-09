Timeform US SmartPlays: Sunday 9 May

Belmont Park (US) 9th May (R3 1m Claim)Show Hide
Sunday 9 May, 7.04pm
|Gringotts
|Ok Honey
|Cartwheel
|Wicked Title
|Flat Awesome Jenny
|Darias Angel
|Mongolian Humor
Timeform highlight the best bets at Belmont and Lone Star Park on Sunday...
"...should find this a more suitable opportunity..."
Timeform on Fast Breakin Cash
#6 Daria's Angel - R3 Belmont (19:04)
Daria's Angel has compiled a good record and made it three wins from eight starts when successful at Aqueduct last month. That four-and-a-half-length success was her best effort yet and, bearing in mind her lightly raced profile, she could do even better. She holds strong claims in this company.
#4 Karate Hottie - R7 Lone Star Park (23:23)
Karate Hottie has been in good form of late and arrives on the back of a recent victory here. She matched the level of form she displayed when runner-up at Sam Houston on her previous outing and should continue to give a good account. She has been found a nice opportunity and looks the one to beat.
#5 Fast Breakin Cash - R8 Lone Star Park (23:51)
Fast Breakin Cash has made little impact on his last few starts at Oaklawn Park, but he has been set some stiff tasks and should find this a more suitable opportunity. He sets the standard based on the form of some of his placed efforts at Remington Park and can open his account here.
Sunday 9 May, 11.23pm
|Mucho Mas
|Gazing
|Erebuni
|Big Tiny
|Karate Hottie
|Maria Chuchena
|Rizzis Honors
Sunday 9 May, 11.51pm
|Good Scout
|Tapit Wise
|Jungle Runner
|Crazy Legs Hirsch
|Fast Breakin Cash
|Mr. Production
|Patriot Drive