Timeform US SmartPlays: Sunday 9 May

#6 Daria's Angel - R3 Belmont (19:04)

Daria's Angel has compiled a good record and made it three wins from eight starts when successful at Aqueduct last month. That four-and-a-half-length success was her best effort yet and, bearing in mind her lightly raced profile, she could do even better. She holds strong claims in this company.

#4 Karate Hottie - R7 Lone Star Park (23:23)

Karate Hottie has been in good form of late and arrives on the back of a recent victory here. She matched the level of form she displayed when runner-up at Sam Houston on her previous outing and should continue to give a good account. She has been found a nice opportunity and looks the one to beat.

#5 Fast Breakin Cash - R8 Lone Star Park (23:51)

Fast Breakin Cash has made little impact on his last few starts at Oaklawn Park, but he has been set some stiff tasks and should find this a more suitable opportunity. He sets the standard based on the form of some of his placed efforts at Remington Park and can open his account here.