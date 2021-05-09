To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform US SmartPlays: Sunday 9 May

Horse racing on dirt
Timeform highlight three bets in North America

Timeform highlight the best bets at Belmont and Lone Star Park on Sunday...

"...should find this a more suitable opportunity..."

Timeform on Fast Breakin Cash

#6 Daria's Angel - R3 Belmont (19:04)

Daria's Angel has compiled a good record and made it three wins from eight starts when successful at Aqueduct last month. That four-and-a-half-length success was her best effort yet and, bearing in mind her lightly raced profile, she could do even better. She holds strong claims in this company.

#4 Karate Hottie - R7 Lone Star Park (23:23)

Karate Hottie has been in good form of late and arrives on the back of a recent victory here. She matched the level of form she displayed when runner-up at Sam Houston on her previous outing and should continue to give a good account. She has been found a nice opportunity and looks the one to beat.

#5 Fast Breakin Cash - R8 Lone Star Park (23:51)

Fast Breakin Cash has made little impact on his last few starts at Oaklawn Park, but he has been set some stiff tasks and should find this a more suitable opportunity. He sets the standard based on the form of some of his placed efforts at Remington Park and can open his account here.

Recommended bets

#6 Daria's Angel - R3 Belmont (19:04)
#4 Karate Hottie - R7 Lone Star Park (23:23)
#5 Fast Breakin Cash - R8 Lone Star Park (23:51)

Belmont Park (US) 9th May (R3 1m Claim)

Sunday 9 May, 7.04pm

Lone Star Park (US) 9th May (R7 6f Claim)

Sunday 9 May, 11.23pm

Lone Star Park (US) 9th May (R8 1m Claim)

Sunday 9 May, 11.51pm

