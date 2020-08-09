Timeform US SmartPlays: Sunday 9 August

#4 Critical Value - Saratoga R3 (19:20 BST)

Critical Value was an impressive winner of her most recent start at Belmont, drawing clear in the closing stages to win easily by four and a half lengths. That was her third win from five starts, and, with further progress on the cards, she is fancied to go in again on her way to bigger and better things. Say Moi is also promising and heads the list of dangers, leaving Smooth With A Kick to complete the shortlist.

#8 City Man - Saratoga R8 (22:17 BST)

City Man was beaten less than a length in a Grade 3 at Keeneland last month, showing useful form in the process. This represents a drop in grade, he gets weight from all eight of his rivals and the Christophe Clement barn is in top form, so there is every reason to be positive about him as he seeks a third career success. Our Country and Shamrocket could be the ones to give the selection most to think about.

#5 Bodexpress - Saratoga R9 (22:50 BST)

Bodexpress is a smart performer on his day, as he showed when third (beaten just a length and a half) in a Grade 3 at Gulfstream Park in March. That form puts him right in the mix here and he looks sure to take plenty of beating if ready to go after nearly five months on the sidelines. Endorsed is also capable of smart form and has race fitness on his side, so he is feared most ahead of Spinoff.

