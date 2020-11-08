To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Racing Ambassadors

Horse Racing Tips

Racing...Only Bettor

Weighed In

Today's Racing Results

Today's Racecards

Timeform US SmartPlays: Sunday 8 November

US racing
Timeform bring you three to back in North America on Sunday

Timeform bring you the three best bets at Woodbine on Sunday...

"...continued in good form since winning by five lengths over this course and distance in September..."

Timeform on Suitedconnected

#6 Strike At Dawn - Woodbine R3 (19:25 GMT)

Strike At Dawn and Tuned bring the strongest form credentials into this allowance event. The latter has developed into a fairly useful performer since joining Graham Motion, but preference is for Strike At Dawn, who sets the standard on Timeform ratings and will be tough to peg back if getting an easy lead here.

#3 Succeedandsurpass - Woodbine R6 (20:58 GMT)

Succeedandsurpass is a solid operator at this sort of level, as he showed when second on his most recent outing at Belmont. A repeat of that form is likely to put him right in the mix here. Peace of Ekati and Society's Tiger are others who might have a say in proceedings.

#7 Suitedconnected - Woodbine R11 (23:28 GMT)

Suitedconnected has continued in good form since winning by five lengths over this course and distance in September. He was beaten just a length on turf here last time and looks to hold sound claims in this line-up, with Fright Night and Itstartswithadrink fancied to emerge as the chief threats.

On Betting.Betfair – Betslip

You can bet without leaving Betting.Betfair with our on-site betslip for Exchange markets. You'll see the Exchange back and lay prices at the end of articles - simply login and place your bets as you would do on the main Exchange site.

Recommended bets

#6 Strike At Dawn - Woodbine R3 (19:25 GMT)
#3 Succeedandsurpass - Woodbine R6 (20:58 GMT)
#7 Suitedconnected - Woodbine R11 (23:28 GMT)

Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app.

Woodb (US) 8th Nov (R3 1m1f Allw Claim)

Show Hide

Sunday 8 November, 7.25pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Alices War
Above All Names
Tuned
Preferred Guest
Fact Checking
Strike At Dawn
Mystic Nile
Runway Dreamer
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Woodb (US) 8th Nov (R6 1m1f Allw)

Show Hide

Sunday 8 November, 8.58pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Finalist
Succeedandsurpass
Native Prince
Dots Vision
Capable
Speedy Hans
Tecumsehs War
Pleasecallmeback
Peace Of Ekati
Rons Gizmo
Bexar
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Woodb (US) 8th Nov (R11 1m1f Claim)

Show Hide

Sunday 8 November, 11.28pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Ice Challenge
Truly Elite
Majestic Melody
Itstartswithadrink
Cats Whisper
Double The Heart
Suitedconnected
Spring Edition
Hard Nsweet
Seemee
Prison Padre
Fright Night
Zoological
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close
More Horse Racing Tips

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles