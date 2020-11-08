Timeform US SmartPlays: Sunday 8 November

#6 Strike At Dawn - Woodbine R3 (19:25 GMT)

Strike At Dawn and Tuned bring the strongest form credentials into this allowance event. The latter has developed into a fairly useful performer since joining Graham Motion, but preference is for Strike At Dawn, who sets the standard on Timeform ratings and will be tough to peg back if getting an easy lead here.

#3 Succeedandsurpass - Woodbine R6 (20:58 GMT)

Succeedandsurpass is a solid operator at this sort of level, as he showed when second on his most recent outing at Belmont. A repeat of that form is likely to put him right in the mix here. Peace of Ekati and Society's Tiger are others who might have a say in proceedings.

#7 Suitedconnected - Woodbine R11 (23:28 GMT)

Suitedconnected has continued in good form since winning by five lengths over this course and distance in September. He was beaten just a length on turf here last time and looks to hold sound claims in this line-up, with Fright Night and Itstartswithadrink fancied to emerge as the chief threats.

