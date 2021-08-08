Timeform US SmartPlays: Sunday 8 August

#3 Viadera - Saratoga R7 (21:29)

Viadera wasn't disgraced behind Newspaperofrecord on her return last year and went on to win all three of her next starts that season. They were all by narrow margins but she displayed a good attitude and she looks the one to beat on her return from 9 months off for top connections. Regal Glory is partnered by a rider with a very good record here and is also likely to be thereabouts.

#2 Ontheonesandtwos - Saratoga R8 (22:05)

Ontheonesandtwos looked potentially smart when making a winning debut at Churchill Downs in May, easily stretching clear of her rivals, and she improved in defeat up in grade at that course last time. She finished one place in front of the reopposing Wicked Halo on that occasion and is fancied to uphold that form in what looks an open Grade 2 event.



#5 Con Lima - Saratoga R9 (22:39)

You won't find many horses who are more consistent that Con Lima, and there has been plenty to like about her recent efforts, strolling to the front at Belmont last time but run down late on by the winner. That form looks the best on offer here and another bold display is expected. Higher Truth and Plum Ali, who has finished behind her the last twice, look best of the remainder.

