To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Rhys Williams Tips

Daily Racing Multiple

Today's Racing News

Racing Results & Replays

Racecards & Archives

Racing...Only Bettor

Timeform US SmartPlays: Sunday 8 August

US racing
Timeform bring you three to back in the US on Sunday

Timeform highlight the best bets at Saratoga on Sunday...

"...she looks the one to beat on her return from 9 months off for top connections..."

Timeform Viadera

#3 Viadera - Saratoga R7 (21:29)

Viadera wasn't disgraced behind Newspaperofrecord on her return last year and went on to win all three of her next starts that season. They were all by narrow margins but she displayed a good attitude and she looks the one to beat on her return from 9 months off for top connections. Regal Glory is partnered by a rider with a very good record here and is also likely to be thereabouts.

#2 Ontheonesandtwos - Saratoga R8 (22:05)

Ontheonesandtwos looked potentially smart when making a winning debut at Churchill Downs in May, easily stretching clear of her rivals, and she improved in defeat up in grade at that course last time. She finished one place in front of the reopposing Wicked Halo on that occasion and is fancied to uphold that form in what looks an open Grade 2 event.

#5 Con Lima - Saratoga R9 (22:39)

You won't find many horses who are more consistent that Con Lima, and there has been plenty to like about her recent efforts, strolling to the front at Belmont last time but run down late on by the winner. That form looks the best on offer here and another bold display is expected. Higher Truth and Plum Ali, who has finished behind her the last twice, look best of the remainder.

Recommended bets

#3 Viadera - Saratoga R7 (21:29)
#2 Ontheonesandtwos - Saratoga R8 (22:05)
#5 Con Lima - Saratoga R9 (22:39)

Saratoga (US) 8th Aug (R7 1m Stks)

Show Hide

Sunday 8 August, 9.29pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Hendy Woods
Shifty She
Viadera
Star Command
Ravens Cry
Belle Laura
Regal Glory
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Saratoga (US) 8th Aug (R8 7f Stks)

Show Hide

Sunday 8 August, 10.05pm

Market rules

Back Lay
J Ls Rockette
Ontheonesandtwos
Saucy Lady T
Shesawildjoker
Boss Lady Kim
Interstatedaydream
Wicked Halo
Mainstay
Microbiome
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Saratoga (US) 8th Aug (R9 1m1f Stks)

Show Hide

Sunday 8 August, 10.39pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Higher Truth
Messidor
Gams Mission
Plum Ali
Con Lima
Rocky Sky
Creative Flair
Out Of Sorts
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles

More Horse Racing Tips