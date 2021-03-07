Timeform US SmartPlays: Sunday 7 March

Aque (US) 7th Mar (R2 7f Claim)Show Hide
Sunday 7 March, 6.50pm
|Back
|Lay
|Appletini
|Sweet Mia
|Evans Nice Now
|Mani Pedi
|Anydayisherday
|Happy Sophia
Bet slip
New to Betfair?
Join to place betsJoin today
Timeform pick out the three best bets at Aqueduct on Sunday...
"...he has shown definite signs of ability in each of his outings so far and looks to have good claims in this contest."
Timeform on Mr. Buckley
#2 Sweet Mia - Aqueduct R2 (18:50)
Sweet Mia was below form when fifth at this venue last time, but she has put in a good piece of work since then and is certainly one to consider on these terms. Happy Sophia has better claims than most and can make her presence felt, while Anydayisherday also merits consideration.
#3 Espresso Shot - Aqueduct R7 (21:24)
Espresso Shot has enjoyed plenty of success at this venue, including when running out a two-length winner here on her penultimate start, and she appeals as certainly one of the likelier types. Lucky Move must also be taken seriously however, while Wasp could also have a say if handling this step up in grade.
#8 Mr. Buckley - Aqueduct R8 (21:55)
Mr. Buckley is still searching for his first win after three runs, but he has shown definite signs of ability in each of his outings so far and looks to have good claims in this contest. Black Irish attracts the services of track-specialist Manuel Franco in the saddle and is very much shortlist material, while Sinful Dancer gets the vote for third.
You can still get up to £20 in free bets for Cheltenham in our fantastic Festival offer. Just bet £20 on the Exchange on each Saturday of racing to qualify. T&Cs apply. For full details click here.
#2 Sweet Mia - Aqueduct R2 (18:50)
#3 Espresso Shot - Aqueduct R7 (21:24)
#8 Mr. Buckley - Aqueduct R8 (21:55)
Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app.
Sunday 7 March, 6.50pm
|Back
|Lay
|Appletini
|Sweet Mia
|Evans Nice Now
|Mani Pedi
|Anydayisherday
|Happy Sophia
Sunday 7 March, 9.24pm
|Back
|Lay
|Firenze Freedom
|Love And Love
|Espresso Shot
|Lucky Move
|Critical Value
|Wasp
Sunday 7 March, 9.55pm
|Back
|Lay
|Micro Me
|Triple Americano
|Winners Laugh
|Me N Sap
|Black Irish
|Noble Conquest
|Sinful Dancer
|Mr. Buckley
|Forgotten Mission