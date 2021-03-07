To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform US SmartPlays: Sunday 7 March

US racing
Timeform provide three bets in the US on Sunday

Timeform pick out the three best bets at Aqueduct on Sunday...

"...he has shown definite signs of ability in each of his outings so far and looks to have good claims in this contest."

Timeform on Mr. Buckley

#2 Sweet Mia - Aqueduct R2 (18:50)

Sweet Mia was below form when fifth at this venue last time, but she has put in a good piece of work since then and is certainly one to consider on these terms. Happy Sophia has better claims than most and can make her presence felt, while Anydayisherday also merits consideration.

#3 Espresso Shot - Aqueduct R7 (21:24)

Espresso Shot has enjoyed plenty of success at this venue, including when running out a two-length winner here on her penultimate start, and she appeals as certainly one of the likelier types. Lucky Move must also be taken seriously however, while Wasp could also have a say if handling this step up in grade.

#8 Mr. Buckley - Aqueduct R8 (21:55)

Mr. Buckley is still searching for his first win after three runs, but he has shown definite signs of ability in each of his outings so far and looks to have good claims in this contest. Black Irish attracts the services of track-specialist Manuel Franco in the saddle and is very much shortlist material, while Sinful Dancer gets the vote for third.

Recommended bets

#2 Sweet Mia - Aqueduct R2 (18:50)
#3 Espresso Shot - Aqueduct R7 (21:24)
#8 Mr. Buckley - Aqueduct R8 (21:55)

