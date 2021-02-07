To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform US SmartPlays: Sunday 7 February

US racing
Timeform provide three bets in the US on Sunday

Timeform pick out the three best bets at Tampa Bay on Sunday...

"...this could prove a good opportunity for him to open his account."

Timeform on Hail Southern

#6 Hail Southern - Tampa Bay R1 (17:20)

Hail Southern has been running consistently well without getting his head in front of late, including when a good third at this venue last time. He looks less up against it in this race however, and this could prove a good opportunity for him to open his account. Nefarious Fella and Abuelo Nuno look the pick of the remainder.

#3 Friendly Fella - Tampa Bay R2 (17:50)

Friendly Fella took advantage of a return to calmer waters to run out a wide-margin winner at Gulfstream Park last month, putting plenty of distance between himself and his nearest pursuer, and a repeat of that performance should be enough to see him follow up. Tony Small arrives here in good order following a victory at this venue last time and merits consideration, while Sacramento Q also enters calculations.

#10 Sweet Giant - Tampa Bay R4 (18:50)

Sweet Giant wasn't seen to best effect when third here on the turf last month, bumped at the start, but this appeals as an easier assignment, and the move back to the dirt track could also be a positive. Jockey Samy Camacho takes over in the saddle and has a cracking strike-rate at this course, so it is Sweet Giant who gets the vote to regain the winning thread. Kaliningrad could prove the pick for second, while Symbol Azteca makes up the shortlist.

Tampa (US) 7th Feb (R1 1m Mdn Claim)

Sunday 7 February, 5.20pm

Lend America
Thru The Vine
Nefarious Fella
Abuelo Nuno
Hail Southern
Prince Hawk
Gator Bite
Tampa (US) 7th Feb (R2 7f Claim)

Sunday 7 February, 5.50pm

Gettinintomischief
Tony Small
Friendly Fella
Ox Trot
Oskar Blues
Three Deep
Betweenhereandcool
Sacramento Q
Tampa (US) 7th Feb (R4 1m1f Mdn Claim)

Sunday 7 February, 6.50pm

Rogue Rage
Symbol Azteca
Factor Man
Tommy Tuesday
Cup Game
Distinctive Echo
Kaliningrad
Roaring River
Super Shoes
Sweet Giant
