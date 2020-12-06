To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform US SmartPlays: Sunday 6 December

US racing
Timeform bring you three to back in the US on Sunday

Timeform provide the three best bets at Aqueduct and Hawthorne on Sunday...

"...he is difficult to overlook in view of his strike rate at this track."

Timeform on Good Mongolia

#5 Sono Grato - Aqueduct R1 (17:20)

Sonon Grato is still a maiden after three appearances, but he hasn't looked completely devoid of ability, and, judged on the figures, this could be a good opportunity for him to open his account. Blu Grotto has his sights lowered here after finishing out of the frame in both his runs to date, so he could represent the main danger. Lend America makes up the shortlist.

#6 Good Mongolia - Hawthorne R4 (20:25)

Good Mongolia followed up back-to-back Aqueduct victories with a success at this venue in October, and he is difficult to overlook in view of his strike rate at this track. He has been beaten less than a length on each of his recent outings at this venue, and a similar performance should see him regain the winning thread. Romantic Attack and Northern Alliance rate the most likely challengers.

#4 Kitten's Romance - Aqueduct R9 (21:13)

Ex of Wesley Ward, Kitten's Romance probably hasn't lived up to expectations just yet, but this represents an easier task than the ones she's been facing recently, and she is hard to dismiss on these terms. Hot Button has attracted the services of Jose Ortiz in the saddle, so she should not be taken lightly, while Karley O also demands closer scrutiny.

Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app.

Aque (US) 6th Dec (R1 1m Mdn Claim)



Sunday 6 December, 5.20pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Magnificent Chrome
Bellagio
Blu Grotto
Speechin N Teachin
Sono Grato
Lend America
Bourbonic







Hawth (US) 6th Dec (R4 1m Claim)



Sunday 6 December, 8.25pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Northern Alliance
Romantic Attack
Chlobee
Present Of Hero
Tinderella
Good Mongolia
Go Yeowomen
Kingsbury Dream
Chainmail







Aque (US) 6th Dec (R9 1m Mdn Claim)



Sunday 6 December, 9.13pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Miss Moon Pie
Karley O
Lemoncella
Kittens Romance
Sanders Empire
Sophie Fatale
Roma Carpe
Celestial Dream
Hot Button
Queen Daveigh
Mia Calia







