Timeform US SmartPlays: Sunday 6 December

#5 Sono Grato - Aqueduct R1 (17:20)

Sonon Grato is still a maiden after three appearances, but he hasn't looked completely devoid of ability, and, judged on the figures, this could be a good opportunity for him to open his account. Blu Grotto has his sights lowered here after finishing out of the frame in both his runs to date, so he could represent the main danger. Lend America makes up the shortlist.

#6 Good Mongolia - Hawthorne R4 (20:25)

Good Mongolia followed up back-to-back Aqueduct victories with a success at this venue in October, and he is difficult to overlook in view of his strike rate at this track. He has been beaten less than a length on each of his recent outings at this venue, and a similar performance should see him regain the winning thread. Romantic Attack and Northern Alliance rate the most likely challengers.

#4 Kitten's Romance - Aqueduct R9 (21:13)

Ex of Wesley Ward, Kitten's Romance probably hasn't lived up to expectations just yet, but this represents an easier task than the ones she's been facing recently, and she is hard to dismiss on these terms. Hot Button has attracted the services of Jose Ortiz in the saddle, so she should not be taken lightly, while Karley O also demands closer scrutiny.