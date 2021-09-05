Timeform US SmartPlays: Sunday 5 September

#2 Jades Gelly - Saratoga R4 (19:16)

Jades Gelly resumed winning ways back on dirt over a similar distance at this track last month, readily drawing clear of her rivals and leaving the impression she is capable of following up. This is tougher but she looks the one to beat, ahead of Lady Traveler and Song River.

#5 Pretty Birdie - Saratoga R11 (23:11)

There is plenty of talent on show in this Grade 1 event, but it is Pretty Birdie who is taken to come home in front. She made a good impression when making a winning debut and progressed again when following up over six furlongs last time. This extra furlong should bring about more improvement and she looks a smart prospect. Sue Ellen Mishkin was a wide-margin winner last time and looks the main threat.

#15 Colormepazzi - Saratoga R12 (23:46)

This isn't as competitive as the numbers suggest and it may be worth supporting Colormepazzi to bounce back to form. He wasn't at his best when last seen in July but this drop in trip should be in his favour and he comes out well on these terms. Beautiful Karen has less on her plate here than last time and is likely to be on the premises, too.

