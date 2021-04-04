Timeform US SmartPlays: Sunday 4 April

#6 Wildwood Maggie - Hawthorne R1 (21:10 BST)

Wildwood Maggie faced an insufficent test of stamina at this track last time, so she is better judged on the form of her previous effort in a similar event over this course and distance, when beaten just three quarters of a length into second. A repeat of that form is likely to put her right in the mix again here, along with Big Luck and Stolen Glance, who are fancied to emerge as the main dangers.

#7 Kuringai - Hawthorne R2 (21:38 BST)

Kuringai ended 2020 with a series of creditable efforts over this course and distance, including the third success of her career here in November. Second on her only subsequent start, she looks sure to mount another bold bid if ready to go after nearly four months on the sidelines. Wood Not Mind and Vegan Goes Best can battle it out for a share of the minor money.

#2 Mr. Luv Maker - Hawthorne R5 (23:02 BST)

Mr. Luv Maker could be worth siding with on his first outing for Fernando Bahena. He was a solid operator at this sort of level when trained by Terry Burdess and put up one of his better performances when last seen filling the runner-up spot over 1m here in December. Deano and Jaguar Ridge are other potential pace angles and could be the ones to give the selection most to think about.

