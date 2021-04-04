To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform US SmartPlays: Sunday 4 April

US racing
Timeform bring you three to back in the US on Sunday

Timeform select the three best bets at Hawthorne on Sunday.

"...could be worth siding with on his first outing for Fernando Bahena…"

Timeform on Mr. Luv Maker

#6 Wildwood Maggie - Hawthorne R1 (21:10 BST)

Wildwood Maggie faced an insufficent test of stamina at this track last time, so she is better judged on the form of her previous effort in a similar event over this course and distance, when beaten just three quarters of a length into second. A repeat of that form is likely to put her right in the mix again here, along with Big Luck and Stolen Glance, who are fancied to emerge as the main dangers.

#7 Kuringai - Hawthorne R2 (21:38 BST)

Kuringai ended 2020 with a series of creditable efforts over this course and distance, including the third success of her career here in November. Second on her only subsequent start, she looks sure to mount another bold bid if ready to go after nearly four months on the sidelines. Wood Not Mind and Vegan Goes Best can battle it out for a share of the minor money.

#2 Mr. Luv Maker - Hawthorne R5 (23:02 BST)

Mr. Luv Maker could be worth siding with on his first outing for Fernando Bahena. He was a solid operator at this sort of level when trained by Terry Burdess and put up one of his better performances when last seen filling the runner-up spot over 1m here in December. Deano and Jaguar Ridge are other potential pace angles and could be the ones to give the selection most to think about.

Recommended bets

#6 Wildwood Maggie - Hawthorne R1 (21:10 BST)
#7 Kuringai - Hawthorne R2 (21:38 BST)
#2 Mr. Luv Maker - Hawthorne R5 (23:02 BST)

Hawth (US) 4th Apr (R1 1m Claim)

Sunday 4 April, 9.10pm

Special Conquest
Big Luck
Stolen Glance
I Saw Her First
Hold The Spending
Wildwood Maggie
Hawth (US) 4th Apr (R2 1m Claim)

Sunday 4 April, 9.38pm

Wood Not Mind
Vegan Goes Best
Kalispell
Satiate
Her Gold Mine
Cholla
Kuringai
Hawth (US) 4th Apr (R5 6f Claim)

Sunday 4 April, 11.02pm

Colombard
Mr. Luv Maker
Deano
Serious Talk
Ministers Glory
Left Coast Dreams
High Hero
Jaguar Ridge
Young Corbett
