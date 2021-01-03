Timeform US SmartPlays: Sunday 3 January

#3 Dancin At The Ritz - Tampa Bay R2 (17:42)

Dancin At The Ritz is yet to hit the frame in her two starts, but this represents an easier assignment, and she holds a decent chance on these terms. Little Miss Holder has hinted at ability in her three starts and could prove the main threat, while Hidey Hidey also commands a second glance.

#2 Miss Mi Mi - Aqueduct R5 (19:20)

Miss Mi Mi showed great determination to get up late on at this venue last time, defying a long absence to make a winning start for new trainer Edward Barker. This is a tougher assignment, but he is clearly one to consider on these terms and looks to have the best claims. Sirenic has decent credentials and will likely be on the premises, while She's A Black Belt could also make her presence felt.

#10 Sand Drift - Tampa Bay R7 (20:15)

Sand Drift ran out an easy winner at Gulfstream in September, and she proved herself in at least as good form when third at Gulfstream Park West the following month. She drops back into claiming company here and holds an outstanding chance on the figures. Big Base makes certain appeal on stable debut, as does Red Curls, whose jockey is in good form currently.