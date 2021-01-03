To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Racing Ambassadors

Horse Racing Tips

Racing...Only Bettor

Weighed In

Today's Racing Results

Today's Racecards

Timeform US SmartPlays: Sunday 3 January

US Racing
Timeform bring you three to back in the US on Sunday

Timeform provide three selections at Tampa Bay and Aqueduct on Sunday...

"She drops back into claiming company here and holds an outstanding chance on the figures."

Timeform on Sand Drift

#3 Dancin At The Ritz - Tampa Bay R2 (17:42)

Dancin At The Ritz is yet to hit the frame in her two starts, but this represents an easier assignment, and she holds a decent chance on these terms. Little Miss Holder has hinted at ability in her three starts and could prove the main threat, while Hidey Hidey also commands a second glance.

#2 Miss Mi Mi - Aqueduct R5 (19:20)

Miss Mi Mi showed great determination to get up late on at this venue last time, defying a long absence to make a winning start for new trainer Edward Barker. This is a tougher assignment, but he is clearly one to consider on these terms and looks to have the best claims. Sirenic has decent credentials and will likely be on the premises, while She's A Black Belt could also make her presence felt.

#10 Sand Drift - Tampa Bay R7 (20:15)

Sand Drift ran out an easy winner at Gulfstream in September, and she proved herself in at least as good form when third at Gulfstream Park West the following month. She drops back into claiming company here and holds an outstanding chance on the figures. Big Base makes certain appeal on stable debut, as does Red Curls, whose jockey is in good form currently.

On Betting.Betfair – Betslip

You can bet without leaving Betting.Betfair with our on-site betslip for Exchange markets. You'll see the Exchange back and lay prices at the end of articles - simply login and place your bets as you would do on the main Exchange site.

Recommended bets

#3 Dancin At The Ritz - Tampa Bay R2 (17:42)
#2 Miss Mi Mi - Aqueduct R5 (19:20)
#10 Sand Drift - Tampa Bay R7 (20:15)

Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app.

Tampa (US) 3rd Jan (R2 7f Mdn Claim)

Show Hide

Sunday 3 January, 5.42pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Blazing Miss Jojo
Dreams Still Wild
Dancin At The Ritz
Peaceful Way
Hidey Hidey
Little Miss Hodor
May Beau
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Aque (US) 3rd Jan (R5 6f Allw)

Show Hide

Sunday 3 January, 7.20pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Ancient Brown
Miss Mi Mi
Shes A Black Belt
Mama Kin
Adhwaa
City Temper
Sirenic
Princess Corey
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Tampa (US) 3rd Jan (R7 1m1f Claim)

Show Hide

Sunday 3 January, 8.15pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Alexandra Kay
Morgans Z Va
Elusive Ryder
Bloody Mary Mornin
Wanna Have Fun
Red Curls
Classy Of Course
Over To You
Holy Diver
Sand Drift
Big Base
Happiness
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

More Horse Racing Tips

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles