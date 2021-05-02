To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform US SmartPlays: Sunday 2 May

US racing
Timeform bring you three to back in the US on Sunday

Timeform provide the three best bets at Belmont on Sunday.

"...proved at least as good as ever when chasing home the high-class Monomoy Girl in a Grade 3 at Oaklawn Park in February..."

Timeform on Our Super Freak

#3 Ny Traffic - Belmont R3 (18:31 BST)

Ny Traffic developed into a very smart three-year-old last season, producing his best effort when beaten just a nose by the Kentucky Derby/Breeders' Cup Classic winner Authentic in the Haskell Stakes at Monmouth Park. He drops significantly in grade on his return to action and is very hard to oppose. Control Group and Bears Mafia can battle it out for second.

#2 Nemo's Fortune - Belmont R5 (20:02 BST)

Nemo's Fortune showed plenty of ability when third on his debut at Aqueduct last month, passing the post just a neck behind the winner despite being hampered and losing ground at the start. He is likely to improve with that experience under his belt and rates a confident selection to get off the mark at the second attempt. Big Bobby and Hereby are others who might have a say in proceedings.

#3 Our Super Freak - Belmont R8 (21:40 BST)

Our Super Freak proved at least as good as ever when chasing home the high-class Monomoy Girl in a Grade 3 at Oaklawn Park in February, keeping on well to be beaten only two lengths. That form reads very well in the context of this race, so she looks sure to be thereabouts if running to the same sort of level. The hat-trick-seeking Lake Avenue is feared most ahead of Water White.

Get a £5 Free Bet on Multiples

Stake £20 on multiples over the course of a day, and, after the bets have settled, you'll get a free £5 to use on multiples. Bets must settle before 23:59 on the day they're placed. No opt-in required, T&Cs apply.

Recommended bets

#3 Ny Traffic - Belmont R3 (18:31 BST)
#2 Nemo's Fortune - Belmont R5 (20:02 BST)
#3 Our Super Freak - Belmont R8 (21:40 BST)

Belmont Park (US) 2nd May (R2 7f Allw Claim)

Show Hide

Sunday 2 May, 6.31pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Bears Mafia
Golani Brigade
Ny Traffic
Control Group
Bourbon Bay
Microscope
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Belmont Park (US) 2nd May (R5 6f Mdn)

Show Hide

Sunday 2 May, 8.02pm

Market rules

Back Lay
River Dog
Nemos Fortune
Out Of The Breech
Clear Humor
Blitz To Win
Myquest
Devil Boy
Crock Of Gold
Olivers Fortune
Prince Of Joy
Big Bobby
Hereby
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Belmont Park (US) 2nd May (R8 1m Stks)

Show Hide

Sunday 2 May, 9.40pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Vault
Water White
Our Super Freak
Lake Avenue
Saguaro Row
Gibberish
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

More Horse Racing Tips

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles