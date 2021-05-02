Timeform US SmartPlays: Sunday 2 May

#3 Ny Traffic - Belmont R3 (18:31 BST)

Ny Traffic developed into a very smart three-year-old last season, producing his best effort when beaten just a nose by the Kentucky Derby/Breeders' Cup Classic winner Authentic in the Haskell Stakes at Monmouth Park. He drops significantly in grade on his return to action and is very hard to oppose. Control Group and Bears Mafia can battle it out for second.

#2 Nemo's Fortune - Belmont R5 (20:02 BST)

Nemo's Fortune showed plenty of ability when third on his debut at Aqueduct last month, passing the post just a neck behind the winner despite being hampered and losing ground at the start. He is likely to improve with that experience under his belt and rates a confident selection to get off the mark at the second attempt. Big Bobby and Hereby are others who might have a say in proceedings.

#3 Our Super Freak - Belmont R8 (21:40 BST)

Our Super Freak proved at least as good as ever when chasing home the high-class Monomoy Girl in a Grade 3 at Oaklawn Park in February, keeping on well to be beaten only two lengths. That form reads very well in the context of this race, so she looks sure to be thereabouts if running to the same sort of level. The hat-trick-seeking Lake Avenue is feared most ahead of Water White.

