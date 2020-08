#1 Other Things Equal - Woodbine R7 (21:23 BST)

Other Things Equal has to be considered on first start for his new trainer after a good runner-up effort when last seen six weeks ago. Call It A Wrap is one to be interested in with leading jockey booked and appeals most of the rest. Lucas N' Lori also needs a second look.

#13 Cullum Road - Woodbine R9 (22:27 BST)

Cullum Road wasn't at his best last time, but has a top jockey booked now, and holds better claims than most. Malibu Uproar ran well last time when yard wasn't firing on all cylinders and is our next pick. Faraway Kitten also has claims.

#1 Green Fleet - Woodbine R11 (23:29 BST)

Green Fleet comes out best at the weights here and should be hard to beat on these terms. Mijo is likely to go close too. Stop The Humbug also requires a closer look.