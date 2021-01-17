Timeform US SmartPlays: Sunday 17 January

#4 Too Boss - Aqueduct R1 (17:20)

Too Boss was no match for an all-the-way winner on his debut at this venue last month, but he did pull well clear of the remainder and this could prove a good opportunity for him to go one better. Newcomer Khafre attracts the services of Jose Lezcano in the saddle and makes the most appeal of the remainder.

#4 Behind The Couch - Aqueduct R2 (17:50)

Behind The Couch has weakened late on in her last couple of starts at this track, but she is up against less exacting company here and has a first-class chance on the figures. Quasar's recent form has a good look to it and she is also expected to run well, while High School Crush makes up the shortlist.

#1 Prospect Mountain - Aqueduct R3 (18:20)

A winner at this venue on his debut in November, Prospect Mountain probably hasn't been seen to best effect on either of his two subsequent outings, forced to race wide on both occasions. This step up to a mile could eke out further improvement in him though, and he is very much the one to beat on these terms. Bourbonic arrives here on the back of a wide-margin victory and represents the main danger, while Respect For All also demands closer scrutiny.