Timeform US SmartPlays: Sunday 15 November

#15 Beyond My Dreams - Woodbine R6 (20:58 GMT)

Beyond My Dreams looks the clear pick at the weights and should give backers a good run for their money despite a wide draw. Belentime could well come out best of the remainder, while Hiatus shouldn't be discarded either.

#1 Avoman - Woodbine R8 (21:58 GMT)

Avoman built on the promise of his debut run when winning at this course last time and should have more to offer. Dragon's Brew has to be of serious interest given his strike rate at this venue and seems sure to go well, while Souper Classy can't be ruled out of it either.

#2 Checkerboard Floor - Woodbine R10 (22:58 GMT)

Checkerboard Floor has two wins on the board already and didn't shape badly last time, so looks the one to beat on form. Ima Beast has an excellent chance at the weights and is likely to be thereabouts as well.

