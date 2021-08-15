Timeform US SmartPlays: Sunday 15 August

#1 Write This Down - Saratoga R6 (20:55)

This isn't the strongest race of its type and it looks cherry ripe for Write This Down. She returned to form when third at Belmont in June and won't need to improve much on that effort to open her account. Idaka is weighted to go well and ought to go close also.

#4 Mongolian Humor - Saratoga R8 (22:05)

Mongolian Humor finished second to Absolute Love at this track last month and went one place better when beating Viradia and Persian Queen over course and distance last time. That was a good performance and she is expected to confirm that form now. Absolute Love has since changed yards and still commands respect.

#10 Star Devine - Saratoga R9 (22:39)

Star Devine made a winning debut over six furlongs at Aqueduct in April and, while she hasn't really threatened since, the drop back to sprint trips could be the making of her. Therefore, she is worth chancing ahead of Bye Bye, who represents a stable with a superb record in similar races and should also give a good account.

