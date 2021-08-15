To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform US SmartPlays: Sunday 15 August

US racing
Timeform bring you three to back in the US on Sunday

Timeform provide the best bet at Saratoga on Sunday...

"That was a good performance and she is expected to confirm that form now..."

Timeform on Mongolian Humor

#1 Write This Down - Saratoga R6 (20:55)

This isn't the strongest race of its type and it looks cherry ripe for Write This Down. She returned to form when third at Belmont in June and won't need to improve much on that effort to open her account. Idaka is weighted to go well and ought to go close also.

#4 Mongolian Humor - Saratoga R8 (22:05)

Mongolian Humor finished second to Absolute Love at this track last month and went one place better when beating Viradia and Persian Queen over course and distance last time. That was a good performance and she is expected to confirm that form now. Absolute Love has since changed yards and still commands respect.

#10 Star Devine - Saratoga R9 (22:39)

Star Devine made a winning debut over six furlongs at Aqueduct in April and, while she hasn't really threatened since, the drop back to sprint trips could be the making of her. Therefore, she is worth chancing ahead of Bye Bye, who represents a stable with a superb record in similar races and should also give a good account.

Recommended bets

#1 Write This Down - Saratoga R6 (20:55)
#4 Mongolian Humor - Saratoga R8 (22:05)
#10 Star Devine - Saratoga R9 (22:39)

Saratoga (US) 15th Aug (R6 6f Mdn Claim)



Sunday 15 August, 8.55pm




Write This Down
Prairie Tales
Black Licorice
Orma
Tootsies Song
Candy Monet
New York Supreme
Ethels Doctorate
Happy Hill Lil
Roxen







Saratoga (US) 15th Aug (R8 7f Claim)



Sunday 15 August, 10.05pm




Customerexperience
Subsidiary
Yes Im Evil
Mongolian Humor
Viradia
Persian Queen
Absolute Love
Jessica







Saratoga (US) 15th Aug (R9 6f Stks)



Sunday 15 August, 10.39pm




Lil Tootsie
Tuscan Queen
Wink
Dr B
Mischiefful
Illegal Smile
Goin Good
Bye Bye
Alwayz Late
Star Devine







