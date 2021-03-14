Timeform US SmartPlays: Sunday 14 March

#6 Repo Rocks - Aqueduct R1 (17:20)

Repo Rocks has produced a couple of respectable efforts against more exacting opposition than he faces here in his recent outings, and with a bullet workout in the last seven days under his belt, he commands plenty of respect. Maine looks the pick of the remainder.

#4 Hometown - Aqueduct R4 (18:50)

Hometown came close to opening his account when a neck second at Saratoga when last seen in July, and he is of major interest now making his debut for the powerful Chad Brown barn. Clemenza put in a good piece of work recently and could offer the main opposition.

#4 Yankee Division - Aqueduct R5 (19:20)

A wide-margin winner at this course last month, Yankee Division looks to hold solid claims of follow up on these terms. Lost In Rome has enjoyed success here previously and must feature on the shortlist, while Magic Michael also merits consideration.