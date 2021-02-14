To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform US SmartPlays: Sunday 14 February

US racing
Timeform provide three bets in the US on Sunday

Timeform pick out the three best bets at Aqueduct and Tampa Bay on Sunday...

"...is taking on some easier opponents this time and looks the one to side with."

Timeform on A Vow Of Beauty

#6 A Vow Of Beauty - Aqueduct R1 (18:00)

A Vow Of Beauty was below form when fifth at this venue last time, but she is taking on some easier opponents this time and looks the one to side with. Ringgood boasts some good form and is also expected to make his presence felt, while Reticent is another who demands closer scrutiny.

#1A Papi's Baby Girl - Aqueduct R6 (20:24)

Papi's Baby Girl makes plenty of appeal on paper ahead of her debut, a Laoban filly out of Wicked Spin, and considering trainer Juan Vazquez' strike rate with newcomers, particularly over sprinting trips, she seems sure to put up a bold effort. Rosey's Peach has decent credentials and there is a good chance she will figure prominently, while Fortune's Sister is another debutant worth keeping an eye on.

#10 My Little Pretty - Tampa Bay R9 (21:19)

Those with form don't set a great standard in this race, and My Little Pretty wouldn't need to be anything out of the ordinary to make a winning debut here. A Khozan filly out of Look At Me Go, My Little Pretty is a half-sister to Blazing Brook and makes plenty of appeal ahead of her debut, particularly trainer Kathleen O'Connell's record with both debutants, and at this track. Nora Radd and Inertia could be the two to focus on should the selection fail to fire.

Recommended bets

#6 A Vow Of Beauty - Aqueduct R1 (18:00)
#1A Papi's Baby Girl - Aqueduct R6 (20:24)
#10 My Little Pretty - Tampa Bay R9 (21:19)

Aque (US) 14th Feb (R1 1m Mdn Claim)

Sunday 14 February, 6.00pm

Back Lay
Mighty Wind
Reticent
Ratchet
Ringgood
Devilish Mood
Talespin
A Vow Of Beauty
Whichwaytomalibu
Starship Empire
Aque (US) 14th Feb (R6 6f Mdn Claim)

Sunday 14 February, 8.24pm

Back Lay
Roseys Peach
Papis Baby Girl
Frosted Bourbon
Tremayne
Bley
Captivating Cara
Winter Warrior
Fortunes Sister
Vive La Liberty
Eilish
Tampa (US) 14th Feb (R9 6f Mdn Claim)

Sunday 14 February, 9.19pm

Back Lay
Cherry Rock Bridge
Thats All Shewrote
Bills Beauty
Virginia Doze
By My Own
Voodooism
Lets Go Maya
Floresita
Nora Radd
My Little Pretty
Inertia
Cross The Mersey
Cattaleya Ronith
