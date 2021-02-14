Timeform US SmartPlays: Sunday 14 February

#6 A Vow Of Beauty - Aqueduct R1 (18:00)

A Vow Of Beauty was below form when fifth at this venue last time, but she is taking on some easier opponents this time and looks the one to side with. Ringgood boasts some good form and is also expected to make his presence felt, while Reticent is another who demands closer scrutiny.

#1A Papi's Baby Girl - Aqueduct R6 (20:24)

Papi's Baby Girl makes plenty of appeal on paper ahead of her debut, a Laoban filly out of Wicked Spin, and considering trainer Juan Vazquez' strike rate with newcomers, particularly over sprinting trips, she seems sure to put up a bold effort. Rosey's Peach has decent credentials and there is a good chance she will figure prominently, while Fortune's Sister is another debutant worth keeping an eye on.

#10 My Little Pretty - Tampa Bay R9 (21:19)

Those with form don't set a great standard in this race, and My Little Pretty wouldn't need to be anything out of the ordinary to make a winning debut here. A Khozan filly out of Look At Me Go, My Little Pretty is a half-sister to Blazing Brook and makes plenty of appeal ahead of her debut, particularly trainer Kathleen O'Connell's record with both debutants, and at this track. Nora Radd and Inertia could be the two to focus on should the selection fail to fire.