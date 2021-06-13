Timeform US SmartPlays: Sunday 13 June

#6 Giant Critic - Woodbine R6 (20:57)

Giant Critic generally goes well round here and the way he loomed up over a longer trip last time suggests that he will be well suited by this drop to seven furlongs and he has to be of interest on his first start for a new yard. Bokermin can come out best of the remainder.

#5 Moon Over Montana - Woodbine R8 (22:01)

Moon Over Montana is a consistent sort who arguably proved better than ever when winning a similar event at this course when last seen in October. The speed he showed on that occasion suggests he shouldn't be troubled by this shorter trip and he can make a winning start for a new yard. Victor's Destiny should also go close.

#5 Executive Search - Woodbine R10 (23:01)

Executive Search is a fairly useful type who has finished runner-up at this course the last twice, only caught late on over six and a half furlongs when last seen in November. The drop to the minimum distance should suit and he looks the percentage call here. Forest Survivor is less up against it on this occasion and should go well too.

