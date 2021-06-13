To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform US SmartPlays: Sunday 13 June

US racing
Timeform highlight the three best bets in the US

Timeform identify the three best bets at Woodbine on Sunday...

"...he can make a winning start for a new yard..."

Timeform on Moon Over Montana

#6 Giant Critic - Woodbine R6 (20:57)

Giant Critic generally goes well round here and the way he loomed up over a longer trip last time suggests that he will be well suited by this drop to seven furlongs and he has to be of interest on his first start for a new yard. Bokermin can come out best of the remainder.

#5 Moon Over Montana - Woodbine R8 (22:01)

Moon Over Montana is a consistent sort who arguably proved better than ever when winning a similar event at this course when last seen in October. The speed he showed on that occasion suggests he shouldn't be troubled by this shorter trip and he can make a winning start for a new yard. Victor's Destiny should also go close.

#5 Executive Search - Woodbine R10 (23:01)

Executive Search is a fairly useful type who has finished runner-up at this course the last twice, only caught late on over six and a half furlongs when last seen in November. The drop to the minimum distance should suit and he looks the percentage call here. Forest Survivor is less up against it on this occasion and should go well too.

Woodbine (US) 13th Jun (R6 7f Claim)

Sunday 13 June, 8.57pm

Back Lay
Dixie Giant
Jojomar
Red Return
Hell Bent
Kosmonavt
Giant Critic
Ammunition
Drone Swarm
Knight Kingdom
Bokermin
Stop The Humbug
Self Inflicted
Woodbine (US) 13th Jun (R8 6f Claim)

Sunday 13 June, 10.01pm

Back Lay
Seventyseven Stone
Fire For Effect
Dynas Gamble
Amberwood
Moon Over Montana
R U Watchingbud
First Spring
Slip Kid
Victors Destiny
Woodbine (US) 13th Jun (R10 5f Claim)

Sunday 13 June, 11.01pm

Back Lay
Blind Trust
Crafty Conquest
Forest Survivor
Dancing Dragon
Executive Search
Kid Forester
Trading Bay
Galvaston
Have A Souper Day
Speedy Moonlite
Detroit Steel
Red Fiction
