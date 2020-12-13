To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform US SmartPlays: Sunday 13 December

US racing
Timeform bring you three to back in the US on Sunday

Timeform bring you the three best bets at Aqueduct on Sunday...

"...she holds a cracking chance on that form..."

Timeform on JC'S Shooting Star

#5 JC'S Shooting Star - Aqueduct R6 (19:45 GMT)

JC'S Shooting Star finished a good third at Belmont Park six weeks ago and she holds a cracking chance on that form from these terms. Dancingwthdaffodls is also likely to be on the premises, while Awesome Alana also requires scrutiny.

#8 Chief Know It All - Aqueduct R7 (20:17 GMT)

Chief Know It All is a fairly useful performer who ran up to form when finishing third at this course 30 days ago and he makes the most appeal in a race where several of his rivals have something to prove. Flowers For Lisa is in decent nick at present and should also give a good account.

#4 Foxtail - Aqueduct R8 (20:45 GMT)

Foxtail has won four of her last four starts and was a good winner at Belmont when last seen 10 weeks ago. She remains well weighted and looks the one they all have to beat again. Ujjayi beat the remainder hands down last time and could well come out best of the rest again.

Aque (US) 13th Dec (R6 7f Claim)

Sunday 13 December, 7.45pm

Peaches And Spice
Gentle Annie
Cartwheel
Jcs Shooting Star
Wailin Josie
Awesome Alana
Dragoness
Aque (US) 13th Dec (R7 1m Claim)

Sunday 13 December, 8.17pm

Beach Access
Outrageous Bet
Grit And Glory
Brush Country
Runabout
Hot Diggitty
Chief Know It All
Flowers For Lisa
High Command
Hawaiian Noises
Aque (US) 13th Dec (R8 1m Allw Claim)

Sunday 13 December, 8.45pm

Ujjayi
Persisto
Foxtail
Daphne Moon
Jennemily
Indy Union
