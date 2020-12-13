Timeform US SmartPlays: Sunday 13 December

#5 JC'S Shooting Star - Aqueduct R6 (19:45 GMT)

JC'S Shooting Star finished a good third at Belmont Park six weeks ago and she holds a cracking chance on that form from these terms. Dancingwthdaffodls is also likely to be on the premises, while Awesome Alana also requires scrutiny.

#8 Chief Know It All - Aqueduct R7 (20:17 GMT)

Chief Know It All is a fairly useful performer who ran up to form when finishing third at this course 30 days ago and he makes the most appeal in a race where several of his rivals have something to prove. Flowers For Lisa is in decent nick at present and should also give a good account.

#4 Foxtail - Aqueduct R8 (20:45 GMT)

Foxtail has won four of her last four starts and was a good winner at Belmont when last seen 10 weeks ago. She remains well weighted and looks the one they all have to beat again. Ujjayi beat the remainder hands down last time and could well come out best of the rest again.

