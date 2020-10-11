Timeform US SmartPlays: Sunday 11 October

#2 Prairie Fire - Belmont R4 (19:30)

Prairie Fire was an impressive winner here last month, scoring by three and a half lengths, and that form is the best on offer. She disappointed at Saratoga on her penultimate outing but has otherwise compiled a consistent profile and stands out in this company. Brass Ring is less consistent and made no impact on turf at Saratoga last time, but she can be given a chance on previous efforts and looks the danger.

#8 County Final - Belmont R7 (21:12)

County Final wasn't at his best when fourth at Kentucky Downs last month but he had previously won by a wide margin on the dirt at Belmont. He is entitled to respect on that form, and he did make a winning debut on turf, so it's worth taking a chance that he bounces back. Momos has created a good impression from two starts on dirt and looks a big threat.

#6 Niente - Belmont R9 (22:20)

Niente showed plenty of speed when making a winning debut on dirt at Parx in July, narrowly beating Vequist with the pair pulling clear. The runner-up has since advertised that form and Niente should not be underestimated on her turf debut. She gets the verdict over Magisterium, who progressed well for Michael Dods and is of interest on her first start for Christophe Clement.