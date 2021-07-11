Timeform US SmartPlays: Sunday 11 July

Belmont Park (US) 11th Jul (R6 7f Allw Claim)Show Hide
Sunday 11 July, 8.13pm
|Jalen Journey
|Bon Raison
|Montauk Traffic
|Basin
|Yodel E. A. Who
|Endorsed
Timeform bring you the three best bets at Belmont on Sunday...
"He represents a top yard and his chance at the weights is there for all to see..."
Timeform on Basin
Basin is a solid performer who is used to operating at a higher level than this and, while he wasn't at his best last time at Monmouth, he should be much more competitive in this grade. He represents a top yard and his chance at the weights is there for all to see. Endorsed faces a much easier task also and appeals most of the rest.
#8 Shesalittle Edgy - Belmont R7 (20:47)
Shesalittle Edgy arrives in excellent form having won three of her last four starts, and the manner of her latest success over seven furlongs at this course suggests she is capable of going in again. She should too strong for Fierce Lady, who can boast an impressive record at this track.
#4 Call Me Love - Belmont R8 (21:19)
Call Me Love resumed winning ways at this course seven weeks ago and, though this is a stronger race, she has sound claims again on these terms, so is taken to follow up. Civil Union put in a good piece of work the other day and could well come out best of the rest.
